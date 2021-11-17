As Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall goes completely dark, the soft chatter dies and a man in a red plaid shirt and denim overalls walks out. He is greeted with eager applause and returns the welcome with a “good evenin’.”
On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning artists Ranky Tanky and Dom Flemons shared the Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall stage for an educational and toe-tapping performance titled “Southern Journey: An Afro-Americana Celebration!”
Dom Flemons, a musician known for his talent on various instruments such as the banjo and harmonica, opened the concert with an exhilarating performance. Flemons simultaneously played a tune on harmonica and a beat on rhythm bones, causing the crowd to erupt in hoots and hollers following his performance.
But Flemons, who is also known as “The American Songster,” brought more than his talents to Athens. He also helped the audience learn by telling the history and inspiration behind his song selections, including the contributions of African Americans to Western music and culture.
“I don't know anything about Black cowboys, but now I want to learn a lot more about them,” attendee Katie Green said.
As she watched Flemons, who she said was “an old fashioned performer that you don’t get to see very much anymore,” she felt happiness. Since this was the first UGA Presents concert she attended, Green said she now felt the need to come to more.
UGA Presents is the professional concert series at the University of Georgia. It has been happening at the UGA Performing Arts Center since the building opened in 1996.
“We present a variety of performances every year as part of our season. We work on planning the performances and schedule up to two years in advance, ” director of the UGA Performing Arts Center Jeffrey Martin said.
Since the summer of 2019, Martin has been in contact with Ranky Tanky and Dom Flemons, so he was very excited to have them be a part of this year’s series.
Following Flemons’ performance, South Carolina based band Ranky Tanky took the stage. Soon, the sounds of a trumpet, bass, guitar and drums filled the hall.
Ranky Tanky combines Gullah culture, which derives from enslaved Africans living on the coast of the Carolinas and other nearby islands, with the genres of jazz, gospel, funk and R&B. Last year, they won a Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album.
“They have a very unique cultural perspective,” Martin said about Ranky Tanky’s focus on Gullah culture. “I think it’s an important thing to keep alive and also to just expose us to this culture that actually isn’t very far away from where we live.”
Charlton Singleton, a trumpet player and one of the band’s members, said that the band formed around 2016 with the goal of celebrating the music of their state.
“Seeing that no one was doing contemporary expression of Gullah music on the world stage, it just clicked that we could do it. I felt like it was a great idea and I’m glad everybody agreed,” guitarist and founder of the band Clay Ross said.
Like Flemons, Ranky Tanky also helped educate the audience by listing certain familiar aspects of Gullah culture.
They mentioned that the famous song “Kumbaya” and the children’s clapping game pat-a-cake both stem from the Gullah community, which the crowd duly noted. During their final song, audience members were even given the opportunity to participate in Gullah dances.
After Ranky Tanky played their last notes, attendees jumped to their feet for a standing ovation. Unexpectedly, Flemons then walked back on stage for a final joint number, causing the applause to grow even louder.
The addition of Flemons on harmonica with the Ranky Tanky members left audience members’ heads bobbing and capped off a soulful evening.