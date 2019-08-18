With the football season quickly approaching and Saturdays in Athens starting in September, many football fans are starting to plan their first tailgate. But having the perfect tailgate doesn't mean you have to sacrifice sustainability. We compiled a list of 6 ways to make your tailgate eco-friendly while still having all the necessities for the perfect football Saturday.
1. Grill with a propane tank
While propane is still considered a fossil fuel, it burns cleaner than charcoal or wood, making it more environmentally friendly. Plus, using propane will also make cleanup faster and easier — giving you more time to celebrate another Georgia win.
2. Use reusable utensils and cups
Try bringing utensils, plates and cups you already own to save the planet and money. If all you have is your grandmother’s fine china, try using biodegradable plates and utensils which will break down organically without causing harm to the environment. If you have leftovers, bring glass containers to save you the cleanup.
3. Go thrift shopping for game day apparel
Sustainable fashion does not have to be complicated or pricey. When looking for your next University of Georgia game day T-shirt, go to second-hand stores to find affordable and unique apparel you could refashion. Thrifting is also helpful for tailgate tables, folding chairs and all things Georgia. A few student favorites are The Salvation Army, Goodwill, and America’s Thrift Stores.
4. Recycle, recycle, recycle
Whether it’s Coors, Natural Light or Budweiser, pack a simple bin or bag to recycle later. There may even be a recycling bin before entering the game or at the tailgate spot.
5. Go organic local
The Athens Farmers Market is a weekly marketplace for sustainable and local goods. The market is held on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon at Bishop Park and on Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. at Creature Comforts. With over 20 vendors, the market has plenty of choices for the perfect ingredients for your tailgating snacks and treats, which means you'll reduce your carbon footprint and help support local businesses without sacrificing the perfect game day eats.
6. Carpool
Unless they’re an Auburn fan, carpool with friends and family to the tailgate destination. Not only will it be cheaper, but it will also leave less of a carbon footprint and it’ll be more fun. If you plan on drinking, opt for UberPool, a feature on the rideshare app which allows users to randomly carpool with other Uber users — you may even make a new friend.
