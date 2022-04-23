In the outdoor courtyard of Terrapin Beer Co., around 29 local Athens organizations and businesses gathered for the annual Green Life Awards on Friday. For over ten years, Athens-Clarke County Unified Government has helped plan this event to honor those leading a more sustainable Athens.
Participating organizations such as ACC Public Utilities, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful selected the award winners. However, before the awards was a “Hoppy Hour” where local organizations and businesses set up tables and talked about their sustainability efforts.
Jackie Sherry works with ACCGov’s public utilities department, which provides and cleans the drinking water for residents. She’s been involved in the Green Life Awards event for the past four years, helping educate and engage the public on making more sustainable choices.
“My favorite part is really just bringing together all of these folks around town. One of the best things about Athens is that it is so small that you get to know people … This is a time to really appreciate and celebrate them and figure out how we can work together, how we can all [combine] forces and do what's best for Athens and for our community,” Sherry said.
According to Sherry, there is a Water Smart Portal available to all customers that lets them see their water use. They can track how much their dishwasher or laundry consumes and identify leaks quickly. Using this portal, Athens residents can help stop water waste.
“As our population grows, we are not going to be able to have more water. We've got to figure out a way to use the resources that we do have in a sustainable manner,” Sherry said.
Sandy Cederbaum founded the business, A Small Green Footprint, which sells a variety of eco-friendly products in one location.
“I wanted things that were organic, natural, not [have] extra additives in them or varnishes on different toys … I was able to find some products, but I could never find a place that had all the products,” Cederbaum said.
For many years, she’s been a part of the Green Life Awards. Cederbaum hopes people know there are plastic free and recyclable options for everyday life. Whether it be cutting out disposable straws or single use water bottles, she said there are a lot of products out there that are more beneficial to the environment.
Allison Wright has been serving as a county commissioner for the past nine years while also being involved in Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful. She has the ability to hear directly from the community and put their wishes into action with her involvement in the local government.
Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful contributes to the beautification of Athens by cleaning up litter and planting daffodils. They also fundraise to make “green schools” which gives teachers the resources they need to make a raised garden or for other ways children can learn about the environment.
Wright wants all people to learn where to put items not being reused, whether that be recycling, finding the item a new home or throwing it in the trash can. She reminds students who are moving out for the summer or after graduation to take their unneeded items to a dumpster or thrift store, as long as they don’t become litter.
Following “Hoppy Hour,” Mayor Kelly Girtz opened the awards ceremony with a statement. After thanking all the attendees for making Athens one of the statewide leaders in sustainability, awards such as “Tree Steward” and “Unsung Hero” were announced.
In addition to tabling and awards, K-12 students submitted art for The Green Life Art Contest. This year, the theme was “Growing a Greener Tomorrow.” Winners' creations will be displayed in the Georgia Museum of Art Education Center until Sunday, April 24.
Many works used the theme “Growing a Greener Tomorrow” to discuss what the world would look like without sustainable efforts. As more pressure is placed on the current and upcoming generations to save the Earth, anxiety, fear and stress around the environment has also risen. However, according to Sherry, starting in the local community can lead to major changes worldwide.
“You could certainly get in the weeds thinking about how big it is on a national [and] global level, but, if you start small, then that's just gonna kind of ripple out to the rest of the state and then the region and then the nation,” Sherry said.