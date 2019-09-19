With Notre Dame coming into town this weekend, local restaurants have been preparing all summer to keep loyal fans and incoming tourists from going hungry. In fact, many restaurants have stellar dishes recommended specifically for this important day. From fan-favorite snacks to kitchen-curated cuisines, The Red & Black created a list of eight Athens eateries for pre- or post-game meals.

1. Zombie Coffee & Donuts: Gameday Donut

Named the Gameday Donut, Zombie’s made-to-order vanilla doughnut — drizzled with chocolate icing and topped with red and black sprinkles — is the perfect pre-game sweet treat. This doughnut is spirited and best served with a delicious Central American-sourced iced coffee. Zombie is conveniently located on East Broad Street in the heart of downtown Athens.

Price: $1.87

2. Mama’s Boy: Pulled pork and potato hash

This one-stop brunch spot has a line out the door on most mornings but is well worth the wait. The restaurant’s most popular gameday dish is the pulled pork and potato hash, which is served with two poached eggs and Carolina barbecue sauce. Paired with a biscuit, this dish is hearty, filling and the perfect partner to accompany a cold beer or iced coffee.

Price: $10.99

3. South Kitchen + Bar: Pimento cheese burger, low country shrimp and grits

Exclusively on gamedays, South Kitchen + Bar serves its classic burger with a spread of pimento cheese, charred poblanos, house-pickled jalapeños, red peppers and blueberry gastrique, a French-inspired sweet-and-sour sauce. For seafood lovers, the low country shrimp and grits is one of South’s top gameday sellers. This dish is gluten-free and features blackened shrimp in a Cajun cream sauce, smoked sausage, red and green bell peppers and Vidalia onions alongside white cheddar grits and collard greens.

Price: ask staff for burger price, $17 (shrimp and grits)

4. Big City Bread Cafe: Biscuit sandwich

This simple yet satisfying brunch pick is usually called in by the dozens to feed hungry families at tailgates. The most popular variation is the bacon, egg and cheese biscuit featuring a homemade buttermilk biscuit toasted to perfection. With plenty of customizable options, this Southern delight is sure to satisfy any picky eaters and keep every Bulldog happy.

Price: $2.50

5. Catch 22 Gastropub: Porknado Burger

For the more sophisticated Georgia fans, Catch 22 is a gastropub found on Parkway Boulevard. Its Porknado was declared on TripAdvisor as the “Georgia Post-Game Burger,” and packs a punch with flavors from the aged cheddar, bacon and Dijon mustard. Slathered in bacon jam and bacon mayo, this pulled pork burger is every dad’s dream gameday dish.

Price: $16

6. The Globe: Irish bacon biscuit and gravy

The Globe’s exclusive brunch menu, featuring fan-favorite Irish bacon biscuits with gravy, is a must for any fan looking for a Southern-inspired dish before heading to Creature Comforts Brewery Company.

Price: Depends on brunch menu

7. Charlie Grainger: Beef brisket sandwich

Served on a roll or in a bowl, this sandwich is a Georgia-fan favorite. The restaurant’s mouth-watering brisket is slow cooked for 14 hours in preparation for the next day. Topped with house-made molasses barbecue sauce and creamy coleslaw, the meal is also served with pickled okra and Charlie’s spicy pickles.

Price: $8.50

8. DePalma’s Italian Cafe: Seafood lasagna

Another gameday exclusive meal, DePalma’s Italian Cafe on the corner of Broad Street has curated a dish which is put together, family-friendly and fairly fancy. Relatively easy on the kitchen, this meal is perfect for the whole Bulldog squad. Grab a piece with one of DePalma’s signature cocktails before walking down to the stadium.

Price: $20