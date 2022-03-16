On Tuesday, the award-winning musical “Hairspray” was performed at The Classic Center as part of its national tour.
Starting eight minutes later than the published show time, the show kicked off with Tracy Turnblad, played by Niki Metcalf, rolling out of bed belting “Good Morning Baltimore.”
Set in 1960s Baltimore, Maryland, “Hairspray” is a musical with themes around love, friendship, racial equality, parental relationships and body positivity.
The show is directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell and the cast is led by Metcalf and Andrew Levitt, who plays Edna Turnblad.
“Hairspray” first premiered in Seattle in 2002, before opening on Broadway later that year. It was the recipient of eight Tony Awards, including the top prize of Best Musical, which it won in 2003.
Although the show is set 60 years ago, there are nods to modern life within it. Attendee Kathy Dabbs saw the show with her granddaughter. Dabbs who had never seen “Hairspray” before said she thought it would remind her of her youth with dances such as “the Madison” and “the Twist.”
Dabbs believed the musical’s “Corny Collins Show” would be very similar to a television show she watched growing up titled “American Bandstand.”
After the show's opening number, a score of hit songs were performed such as “Welcome to the 60’s,” “I Can Hear the Bells,” “Big, Blonde and Beautiful,” “Without Love” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”
When Edna Turnblad, a once timid character with low self-esteem transforms into a confident character while singing “Welcome to the 60’s,” the audience erupted in applause. With exception to the closing number, this scene received the loudest response of the night.
Haley Pierce, an Athens local, said the song “(You’re) Timeless to Me,'' featuring Edna and Wilbur Turnblad, was her favorite in the show. It received a roar of laughter from the audience as a result of the actors' comical movements and comments, as well as the song lyrics themselves.
Another popular aspect of the show was the Dynamites, a musical group composed of three Black women, who wore glittering red dresses with matching heels.
The show even had an interactive element where the orchestra conductor instructed the audience to clap to a beat to open the second act.
Once the show concluded, the cast and orchestra were given a standing ovation with loud cheers, lengthy claps and beaming smiles from audience members.
“They were amazing and the vocals were fantastic. You could tell they really knew their material,” said Pierce at the end of the show. Even though she was seated in the very back row of the venue, Pierce thoroughly enjoyed the entire show.
Pierce had never seen “Hairspray” performed live, but had seen both renditions of the movie, as well as the live version which aired on NBC in 2016. She believed that this show was “just as great as the NBC version.”
Pierce especially liked getting to see how the actors made use of the stage along with the rapid costume changes and the sets. Motormouth Maybelle’s Record Store was her favorite set.
After a lengthy applause at the end of the show, most audience members cleared out relatively quickly, trying to bypass parking lot traffic. However, several people lingered to take photos and purchase merchandise.
When asked if she would recommend this show to others, Pierce said “absolutely” and she would definitely see the show again.
It seems that you really can’t stop the beat.