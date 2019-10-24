Halloween will be getting a fun, freaky twist with dancing and drag at the iconic 40 Watt Club.
On Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:30 p.m., local drag troupe The Kourtesans will be hosting HalloWatt 2019, a Halloween dance party and drag show featuring guest performers. This will be the second year The Kourtesans will host this event. Last year, HalloWatt was the highest grossing show for The Kourtesans in terms of ticket sales, said Kenny Laney, one of the performers and directors for the drag troupe.
Laney, who performs under the persona Karmella Macchiato, said the group is trying to outdo itself this year. Laney, who is the overseer of the layout of shows, said HalloWatt 2019 will be a big dance party followed by seven to eight drag performances. This year, the spooky celebration will even feature a costume contest.
Laney said his favorite part of this event is introducing people to new, fun ways of celebrating Halloween.
“Honestly, last year was really cool because people were just coming in off the street and they had never really heard of us,” Laney said.
Cast member Lawrence Carrasco, who performs as drag king Mr. Elle Aye, joined The Kourtesans this May. This will be his first time performing in
HalloWatt. He said he is excited to be out of his comfort zone and assures event-goers they will see some extravagant and alternative forms of drag.
Sierra Kimberlin, who is a member of Party Foul Troupe in Asheville, North Carolina, is one of the performers. Her drag family is Trailer of Chambers.
Kimberlin portrays drag king Channing Taint and his act will include a contemporary dance number. Expressing masculinity in drag is an important objective for Kimberlin.
“By being a drag king, I am able to represent that drag can have masculinity just as much as femininity,” Kimberlin said.
Attendees can expect HalloWatt to encompass the freaky essence of Halloween, Laney said
“It will just be a big Halloween drag show dance party,” Laney said. “Expect the unexpected when it comes to Halloween.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.