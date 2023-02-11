This Saturday, the Athens Farmers Market hosted its weekly event at Bishop Park, with plenty of fresh produce, local food and a variety of vendors. However, this week’s market came with a twist, as the first “Handmade with Love” Valentine’s Day market, featuring over 35 local vendors.
Booths featured a range of products, such as produce, puzzles, pottery, spices, soaps, stickers, pastries, resin art, jewelry, candles, greeting cards, coffee and more.
Also in attendance were a variety of food trucks, including Choco Pronto and Farm Cart, who sold out by 10:30 a.m.
Esther Kim, Athens Farmers Market’s assistant manager, did not know what kind of crowd to expect at the first market dedicated to the love-themed holiday. The event featured a great variety of vendors and merchandise.
“There's something for everyone here,” Kim said.
Attendees ranged from toddlers to college students to life-long Athenians.
“It was nice setting an alarm and getting out of bed,” said Rachel Rhyne, a sophomore accounting, Spanish and international business major at the University of Georgia. It seemed that others felt the same, putting in the effort and coming dressed to impress, Rhyne said.
Attendees navigated their way around the crowds and lines of customers to explore the booths sprawled out over the covered tennis courts at Bishop Park.
According to Ed Janosik, a regular vendor at the Athens Farmers Market and owner of Sundance Family Farm in Danielsville, Georgia, today was busier than the typical farmers market Saturday, noting that he underestimated the amount of produce he would need to bring.
Rhyne and her friends attended to support local businesses.
“It’s nice to have really good, organic food from real people,” Rhyne said.
According to Janosik and Rhyne, not much about the Valentine’s Day market was different from regular weekends at the Athens Farmers Market.
However, there were some red and pink decorations and products with subtle nods to the holiday and theme. The event also featured more art and craft vendors than on regular Saturdays.
One popular vendor sold crocheted creatures, such as octopuses and other critters, while another sold animal-themed Valentine’s Day cards
“[The market was] comforting, authentic and exciting,” Rhyne said of her experience.
Rhyne noted that the event had a kind and welcoming spirit, allowing attendees to spread the love on an otherwise gloomy morning at the Athens Farmers Market’s first Valentine’s Day event.