While many people have heard of Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday that typically takes place during December and involves things such as menorahs, dreidels and challah. Others may wonder, what is the historical meaning behind the holiday’s traditions? And what do they mean to Jewish people?
Hanukkah, also spelled as Chanukah, takes place over eight days. It starts on the 25th night of Kislev — the ninth month on the Hebrew calendar. This year, Hanukkah takes place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6.
Ultimately, the holiday celebrates the light overcoming the darkness and the significance of its practices are meaningful and illustrious.
Hanukkah’s history begins in the second century B.C. when the Maccabees, a group of Jewish people living in modern-day Israel, lead a rebellion against the Seleucid Empire under the rule of king Antiochus IV after refusing to worship Greek gods. The holiday remembers the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem to God after the rebellion was over and Antiochus IV had been defeated. In fact, the word, “Hanukkah” is Hebrew for “dedication,” according to the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s website,
A key part of Hanukkah is the lighting of the menorah. The menorah has eight candles that are lit on each night from left to right. It also contains a ninth branch that assists to light the other eight. The lighting of the menorah is accompanied by a special Hebraic blessing.
According to the Talmud, a Jewish text, after the Maccabees reclaimed the temple, they only had enough oil supply to keep their menorah lit for one night. Though, miraculously, the menorah remained lit for eight nights. The lighting of the menorah commerates this miracle and represents the idea that light will always defeat darkness. The latter is why Hanukkah is also often referred to as “The Festival of Lights,” according to My Jewish Learning’s website.
Traditions abound during the time of Hanukkah including the serving of traditional foods such as latkes, fried potato pancakes, or sufganiyot which are jelly donuts. Challah, a braided loaf of bread, is also a popular food to eat and enjoy during Hanukkah.
Dreidels, which are spinning tops, are also often played with around Hanukkah. Players spin the four-sided object until they land on a letter in the Hebrew alphabet that instructs them what to do with the objects they have in the center like candies or pennies.
Depending on what letter the dreidel lands on, a player could collect all the objects in the center, do nothing, get half of the objects or add an object to the center. The person that has the most objects at the end of the game wins.
Contrary to popular belief, Hanukkah is not the Jewish Christmas, but instead, has a deeply rich history with traditions and stories that continue to inspire and bring joy to multiple generations.