With Halloween right around the corner, there are events ranging from lighthearted and fun to downright terrifying all around campus. However, at the University of Georgia University Housing’s Haunted High Rises event, students didn't even have to leave their dorm buildings to get into the spooky spirit.
Halloween was twisted upside down with the annual Haunted High Rises event on Wednesday — this year’s event was “Stranger Things” themed. Each high-rise residence hall, Brumby Hall, Russell Hall, Creswell Hall and Ogelthorpe House, had a different activity put on by the staff.
Brumby Hall staff created a waffle station in the academic center in Russell Hall, playing into “Stranger Things” main character Eleven’s affinity for Eggo waffles. There were arts and crafts for students to enjoy while eating their breakfast treat. Russell Hall staff invited families in the Athens community and even the families of student affairs professionals to trick-or-treat around the residence hall.
Creswell Hall was not for the faint of heart, as only the bravest souls went into the Stranger Things-themed haunted house, complete with resident assistants in costume and makeup.
If that didn’t send a chill down one’s spine, Ogelthorpe House’s murder mystery was sure to do the trick. It was Ogelthorpe House’s first time participating in the event, but they definitely put a chill down student’s spines.
“In the line [for the haunted house] we were able to meet like a bunch of new people and that's super fun, because it also brings people in, not just from Creswell, like there was a girl from Brumby,” freshman marketing and international business major Molly Credi said. “It’s just something fun to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.”
Senior and Creswell Hall resident assistant Hannah Ferguson worked as an actor for the haunted house for the second time.
“It's really fun working at this event because especially as an actor [for] the haunted house, you can see people that you know, and it's just funny to see the looks on their faces and watching people get scared by the scene that you've probably run through like 100 times,” Ferguson said.
With such a thrilling event, more than what meets the eye went into organizing it. Brumby Hall graduate resident for programs and services Ayomide Fashola gave a deeper look into the aspects of planning for the event.
The people who worked at the event met weekly and were split into different committees, such as a marketing and purchasing commitee, a murder mystery committee and a haunted house committee. Different components went into each committee. For example, in the haunted house committee, there are not only actors but also screenwriters, makeup artists and costume designers.
Fashola was on the marketing and purchasing committee. She worked on budget planning and created the poster for the event featured in all of the high rise lobbies, among other advertising materials.
“I think it's really important to have a sense for us to build community and rapport with our students in a fun and engaging way,” Fashola said. “I think that’s the beauty about our residence halls – this is a place that folks call home and we want to associate engagement and just fun with the residence hall experience.”