Whether you’re planning a trip home, or just spending the evening, we compiled a list of spookiest must-see haunted houses within two hours of Athens. These haunted houses are only for the most courageous thrill-seekers; viewer discretion is advised.
NETHERWORLD
NETHERWORLD Haunted House has been scaring visitors since 1997. If you are from Atlanta, this name most likely rings a bell, it has received national attention from CNN, AOL, Wall Street Journal and Hauntworld Magazine. NETHERWORLD was created by film professionals and hires its actors to scare customers. The attraction is a little over 50 miles from Athens; upon arrival, customers can browse the gift shop for all NETHERWORLD goodies, apparel and Halloween treats. If haunted house isn’t your thing, NETHERWORLD now has four escape games, as well as a laser adventure battle arena.
Zombie Farms
The closest haunted attraction to Athens is Zombie Farms, just over 7 miles away. With this haunted house, you also get a walk through, “dark and spooky woods filled with scary monsters and creepy characters who will scare you, entertain you, and sometimes even make you laugh,” their website says. The farm opened for the season on Oct. 4 and tickets will go fast; ticket includes over 20 unique horror sets through buildings and tunnels, professionally trained actors, a campfire area to roast marshmallows, ghost story telling, and plenty of photo ops. Don’t miss your chance!
Fear the Woods
Fear the Woods, which is a 60.4 miles away from Athens, offers many haunting experiences. The venue offers its own version of a haunted house, The Annihilator, a thrill ride, The Haunted Trail and Pandemic which is a zombie Interactive combat zone. Fear the Woods offers a special discount nights on Sundays, and the experience has hosted a military, first responder’s appreciation night and bring your student I.D. and receive $2 off any admission for spirit night.
Hell’s Gates
Hells Gates is “Atlanta’s Haunted House Alternative.” The house is the most affordable of these spooky spots and is 59.9 miles from the Athens city limits. The almost hour-long experiences is located in a church. According to its website, “the setting for Hell’s Gates is the end time events as found in the book of Revelation, including the Great Tribulation period.”
