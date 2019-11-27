The Recording Academy announced its nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards from a grand total of 84 categories on Nov. 20, 2019. This will be the second year that the awards show will have eight nominees in the categories “Record of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Album of the Year” and “Best New Artist,” compared to having only five nominees per category in previous years.
The awards show is expected to air on Jan. 26, 2020 on CBS. Alicia Keys, 15-time Grammy Award winner, will return to host the show after doing so in 2019. The Red & Black has compiled a list of some of the songs nominated this year.
Record of the Year
‘Old Town Road’- Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
The worlds of rap and country collide in Lil Nas X’s debut single, “Old Town Road.” The song first gained popularity through the app TikTok and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2019 for 19 consecutive weeks, making it the longest song to stay No. 1 in Billboard history. After receiving criticism that the song didn’t fit the country music genre, Lil Nas X responded by releasing a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.
‘7 Rings’- Ariana Grande
This Grammy nomination follows Grande’s release of full-length albums “Sweetener” and “thank u, next.” The title was inspired by Grande who bought matching rings for six of her closest friends in New York. Throughout the song, Grande sings about other ways that she flaunts her expensive lifestyle.
“Whoever said money can’t solve your problems, must not have had enough money to solve ‘em,” Grande sings.
‘Sunflower’- Post Malone and Swae Lee
“Sunflower” is the second single from Post Malone’s third album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” and is featured on the movie soundtrack for “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.” This is the second collaboration between Malone and Swae Lee after “Spoil My Night” from Malone’s second album, “Beerbongs and Bentleys.” The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2019 and is the third song of Malone’s to accomplish this.
‘Talk’- Khalid
In this collaboration with Disclosure, “Talk” has a funkier sound compared to previous songs Khalid has done. The song has a soft start with synth-pop beats gradually fading into the song. As the beat kicks in, the chorus of the song begins as Khalid sings about the fear of miscommunication during the start of a relationship that seems to be moving too fast for him.
“Can we just talk, figure out where we’re goin’,” Khalid sings.
Song of the Year
‘Truth Hurts’- Lizzo
This sleeper hit has found its place on the list of award nominees. While the hit song was released in September 2017, it started to gain popularity after the song was included in a trend on TikTok and was featured in the 2019 Netflix romantic comedy film “Someone Great.” The song starts with a simple piano melody that loops throughout the whole song as Lizzo sings about putting the “sing in single.”
‘Lover’- Taylor Swift
The title track from Taylor Swift’s new album is one of three Grammy nominations that Swift is up for this year. The song is a musical love letter Swift writes to her metaphorical lover, gushing over the surrealness of a relationship.
“Can I go where you go,” Swift sings. “Can we always be this close?”
‘Norman F***ing Rockwell’- Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey’s sixth studio album opens with the title track “Norman F***ing Rockwell.” In the song, Del Rey sings about being in an unfulfilling relationship but staying due to disinterest in trying to pursue something else.
“But I don’t get bored, I see it through,” Del Rey sings. “Why wait for the best when I could have you?”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
‘Sucker’- Jonas Brothers
The reunion of the Jonas Brothers six years after they broke up accompanied the release of the single, “Sucker.” The upbeat track keeps listeners on their feet with a healthy blend of different guitar riffs and a catchy tune whistled after each chorus. Between the voices of Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas, the lyrics sung by all three talk about being infatuated with someone they become “the medicine and my pain” and “the tattoo inside my brain.”
‘Señorita’- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
The former Fifth Harmony member reels listeners into this frisky and playful song as she passionately sings about being Shawn Mendes’ “señorita.” Compared to their previous collaboration, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Señorita” has a steamier subtext with lyrics about wanting to romantically pursue someone. At the same time the song was released, rumors spread saying Cabello and Mendes were dating.
“You say we’re just friends, but friends don’t know the way you taste,” Cabello sings.
Best Pop Solo Performance
‘Bad Guy’- Billie Eilish
“Bad Guy” is Billie Eilish’s second track on the singer’s debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Eilish, who began writing songs at 11 years old, is a young contender in the list of Grammy nominations this year. She is the first artist born in the 21st century to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
‘Speechless’- Dan + Shay
This will be the second year the country duo has been nominated for a Grammy in this category. Last year, Dan + Shay won the Grammy for this category with their song “Tequila.” Although both “Tequila” and “Speechless” can be found in their self-titled 2018 album, the duo released “Speechless” as a single this year.
Best Rock Song
‘Give Yourself a Try’- The 1975
The 1975 returned from a year-long hiatus with the single “Give Yourself a Try” for its album “A Brief Inquiry About Online Relationships.” The song explores the fears and anxieties of being in your 20s. Lyrically, the song sounds like a string of bits and pieces of advice that lead vocalist Matty Healy would give to his younger self as well as listeners who might relate to the lyrics.
“You learn a couple of things when you get to my age,” Healy sings. “Like friends don’t lie and it all tastes the same in the dark.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.