Looking to give back this holiday season? The Red & Black has compiled a list of four places for you to volunteer to benefit Athens’ homeless population.
Athens Area Homeless Shelter
Go there: 620 Barber St.
Year-round, the Athens Area Homeless Shelter has areas where people with any skill can help. You could cook a meal and drop it off at the homeless shelter or use the shelter’s kitchen to provide for the families who live there. Sign up here — every slot is full for November, but there are plenty of opportunities to use your culinary skills for a cause in December.
For those who are good with children, the homeless shelter also needs tutor volunteers and play-mates. They ask tutors sign up for six sessions during a semester, and ask for four volunteers as play-mates each Saturday morning from 10 a.m.-noon.
Bigger Vision Community Shelter
Go there: 95 North Ave.
Just a few minutes walk from downtown, Bigger Vision Community Shelter is located at 95 North Ave. College students may enjoy volunteering to prepare a meal for 40 guests, bringing and serving meals to guests.
Family Promise of Athens
Go there: 355 Pulaski St.
Family Promise, formerly Interfaith Hospitality Network of Athens, Inc., also needs prepared meals, but if you aren’t someone who likes to cook, they also need volunteers to drive a van — for families affected by homelessness to move around Athens — and for event volunteers to solicit donations. From its website, Family Promise of Athens is committed to giving “homeless families the opportunity to stay together as a family and the time and resources to get back on their feet.
The Sparrow’s Nest
Go there: 745 Prince Ave.
The Sparrow’s Nest on Prince Avenue provides “a hot meal or a bag of groceries shared in love” and “showers and laundry facilities for the homeless.” Volunteers can serve with this Christian-affiliated ministry to serve breakfast to those who visit Sparrow’s Nest on Monday through Thursday. They are also always looking for people to prepare and bring meals in the morning, afternoon or evening.
