Downtown Athens has been adorned with seven new murals depicting the work of seven different artists. The project, named Athens Mural Alley, was recently installed on the brick walls of the alleyway connecting Clayton Street and Washington Street.
The artists were given the theme “Here & Now 2021” with seven of over 40 proposed murals chosen to be displayed. Members of the BIPOC — Black, Indigenous and people of color — and LGBTQ+ communities were encouraged to apply in order to amplify and bring representation to the voices of minority communities in Athens.
“We’ve been made brutally aware that people in minorities do not receive the same care when faced with something that we are all sharing, such as this world pandemic, so we really wanted to be sure that these voices were being heard and that we were listening very intently,” Didi Dunphy, the program supervisor of the Lyndon House Arts Center said.
Artists included were Tayler Ayers, John Ahee, Beaux Xavier, Tori Watson, Maria Elias, Elinor Saragoussi Phillips and Luka Carter. Their work resembled their interpretation of the theme, “Here & Now 2021.”
“The topic that we designed wasn’t really going to be about ‘Oh, what a terrible year 2020 was,’ but more of what got us through it and what can we do in the future to make us healthier and better,” Dunphy said.
A collaboration between Athens Area Arts Council, Athens Downtown Development Authority and the Lyndon House Arts Center, the project was made possible in part by the 2020 Arts in Community Resilience Award presented by the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission and Athens-Clarke County Unified Government.
Artist Tayler Ayers created a black and white work that lies at the center of Athens Mural Alley titled “The World is a Melting Pot and there is a Plate for Everyone.” Ayer’s work was a depiction of his own response to the political climate of the past year.
“I’m adopted, I’m mixed, and both my parents are white. So I grew up in this world where either I am not Black enough or I’m too white. I’ve kind of grown up in this world of my own,” Ayers said.
After being exposed to all different types of backgrounds in his lifetime, Ayers said the inspiration behind his piece was creating something that anyone could relate to or agree with — regardless of who they are, what they believe in or where they come from.
“I would just hope that at the end of the day, we can realize that all of these things that we believe in did not preexist until there was a society,” Ayers said. “The best thing that we have in common is the fact that we are all human. We all brush our teeth, we all get hangry and we all get stuck in traffic, so we’re really not that different.”
A member of the Latinx community, artist Maria Elias chose to depict a representation of her own identity in two people of the Latinx community hugging each other with the word “unidos” which translates to “united.”
“I wanted to include something that was in Spanish to have that representation for my community. They deserve to have a space in Athens that they can see and relate to,” Elias, a University of Georgia senior, said.
Elias explained she included the two people hugging since it’s one thing she believes everyone was missing while experiencing the grief and hardships of the pandemic.
“I am so excited to know that that piece will be there for a while,” Elias said. “Whenever someone is going through downtown, they’ll see my piece and realize we can do this together.”