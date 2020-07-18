In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Jewish campus organization, Hillels of Georgia, recently released a statement expressing how it plans to diversify the organization while also supporting Black students and students of color who need a voice.
The organization represents 24 colleges in Georgia and has locations at the University of Georgia and Emory University.
In the statement, Hillel emphasized it will be training its staff on “issues of racial justice” as well as supporting the Black community and Black Jews.
Elliot Karp, the CEO of Hillels of Georgia, said teachings of Judaism “compel” the organization to combat racism.
“We believe that all people are created in the image of God, and therefore we should have respect for all people regardless of race, faith or sexual preference,” Karp said.
Karp said it was important to release the statement because it would be against Jewish teachings to support any form of “bigotry, bias or prejudice," he said.
Karp said one way Hillel will make a change within the organization is through educating its staff about bias, prejudice and systemic racism and their impact on students on college campuses. Hillel is forming a task force made up of staff members, student leaders and community members to look at what steps can be taken to make change.
At the University of Georgia’s chapter of Hillel, Assistant Director Jeremy Lichtig said the organization is still “finalizing plans” which were delayed because of COVID-19. Lichtig said UGA Hillel has reached out to different communities to figure out what the organization can do to make their environment more “comfortable”.
“It really is our goal to be a support structure in any way that we can be,” Lichtig said.
Lichtig said the organization started a racial justice speaker series which will be led by professors and community leaders.
Social committee member Lily Valderrama, a senior international business and supply chain management major, said she believes the statement “does a good job” of displaying Jewish beliefs while also supporting Black Lives Matter.
“We're here to amplify Black voices in any way that we can,” Valderrama said.
“Not your Bubbe’s book club” is one of the ways Hillel of UGA will create an open discussion about race, Valderrama said. Going forward, Valderrama said the book club will include more works from minorities, specifically Black authors and artists.
“We know that this is not going to resolve these issues,” Karp said. Hillel, however, is committed to taking the first steps toward bringing about racial equity, Karp said.
