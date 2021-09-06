A snapshot of Athens’ hip-hop community now lives within the grooves of ATHfactor-Liberty Entertainment’s new vinyl compilation album “Classic City Wax Vol. 2.” The album was released Sept. 4, bringing with it the sounds of 15 local and diverse hip-hop artists and producers.
Following in the footsteps of its first album “Classic City Wax Vol. 1,” ALE came together to create its second — this time with a submission process. The album itself features hip-hop artists such as Duddy Ken, Blacknerdninja, KidArsenic, JyShohn Lyryc, Frank The Eagle and Seline Haze.
“The hip-hop community really has some great things going on right now. We just want everybody to know what's going on and kind of get in touch with the artists,” Montu Miller, the executive producer of the album and chief operating officer of ALE, said.
Kicking off the sound of the album is artist Valley Girl D with the song “Ain’t Goin’ Back,” which showcases her pain and struggles. The next track then brings in an essence of boom-bap lyrics with Dope KNife’s performance of “Birthday” featuring Anne Santos.
ALE co-founder Reggie Sykes, who goes by the moniker DJ Chiefrocka, listened to each separate track three to four times to place them in a harmonious order.
“You want to have a smooth, seamless flow with the songs,” DJ Chiefrocka, who sequenced the album, said. “You want to sit back and be able to listen from the top to the bottom without having to skip a track.”
In featuring a variety of artists, the project came with the inevitability of the artists’ differing sounds within bass, treble and vocal levels as well as their different modes of recording. Joel Hatstat of High Jump Media spent two days completing the audio mastering for the album.
Hatstat said a big challenge for him was figuring out how to make the album flow from beginning to end. It was his job to listen to each song and decide if any adjustments needed to be made for the sake of cohesion.
Equipped with the final product, the album release party on Sept. 4 featured a live set of the full project from all of the artists appearing on the compilation at Creature Comforts Brewing Company. The album’s vinyl copies were handed out, free of charge.
“It’s about the artists — that they can get their shine, somebody can hear their music, they can get support and just keep moving on up,” DJ Chiefrocka said. “Our job is to put the music out there to give them a platform so people can hear.”
The album was financed by Creature Comforts Brewing Company’s 2020 DIY Fund with additional help from a Kickstarter campaign backed by supporters. Sticking to the theme of keeping every part of the album locally made, the Kindercore Vinyl pressing plant provided the vinyl manufacturing and Athens designer Larry Choskey created the album cover. Troy Aubrey of Aubrey Entertainment aided in both booking the release venue and album promotion.
Miller said “Classic City Wax Vol. 2” will not be the last Athens-centric hip-hop compilation album coming out of ALE. There will be more volumes to come.
“I hope everybody realizes this is going to be an annual project,” Miller said. “I'm hoping to, as soon as possible, get everything together, get the team together and figure out how we're going to put out volume three.”