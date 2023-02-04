Atlanta isn’t the only city in Georgia with a vibrant hip-hop music scene.
Well known for chart-topping bands like R.E.M and the B-52s, Athens has a reputation for new wave and alternative rock music. But local hip-hop legend Ishues’ newest album, “Legacy,'' demonstrates that the Athens music scene is just as diverse as the city itself.
The album mixes Ishues’ articulate rapping with sophisticated beats to create a wholly unique sound in almost every song — an impressive feat considering there are 18 tracks.
From the slower, sultrier sound of “In a Time” to the flamenco-style guitar in “On My Feet,” no two songs sound the same. This innovative mixing of genres, like the sample of Tame Impala’s psychedelic pop hit “Let it Happen” in “Take it to the Streets,” feels like a reinvention and reclamation of music that has long been overlooked in Athens.
“Legacy” is, however, more than just music. In fact, the album feels like a poetic oral history, not only of the rapper’s life but also of the Black experience. While the beat can feel repetitive at times, Ishues’ talent for lyricism always shines through.
Blurring the line between artist and activist, Ishues explores heavy topics like police brutality, addiction and violence, pushing for change with an inspiring tone of perseverance.
This album, as the name suggests, is a testament to Ishues’ legacy in Athens. Whether you’re a fan of the genre or not, it’s worth a listen.