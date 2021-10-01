Emelynn Arroyave did not originally want to attend the University of Georgia. On a tour of the university with her father, she remembered not being able to see herself attending the school — after all, she did not see a single Hispanic person on campus.

But after she enrolled, Arroyave sought out a community through the Hispanic Student Association (HSA) and began to dedicate her time to organizations and projects that center around her passions: immigrant advocacy and empowering the Latino community.

Now a junior, Arroyave majors in international affairs and social work and minors in political science. Her work includes leading HSA as president, an organization with nearly 300 members, and serving as chief of staff of the Undocumented Student Alliance (USA).

Through these positions and others Arroyave has held, she has created real change for Latino students and for immigrants in Georgia.

Building familia

Arroyave first found her community at UGA through the HSA’s first year committee program. In her sophomore year, Arroyave became political action chair of the organization.

Raymundo Moncayo serves as vice president of HSA. A sophomore studying social studies education, Moncayo describes Arroyave as a hard worker, a wonderful leader and a caring friend.

As political action chair, Arroyave began an awareness initiative called Educá-Day to educate the general community on things happening in the world that deal primarily with Hispanic and Latinx culture, according to Moncayo.

“She really has stepped up to the plate and gone above and beyond even what people in the past years have done,” Moncayo said.

In April 2021, Arroyave was elected president of HSA, and began her term with one goal in mind — she wanted to build the ‘familia’ she experienced when she first joined HSA, even during the initial beginnings of the pandemic.

Every academic year of Arroyave’s college experience was impacted by the pandemic. Nevertheless, Arroyave is still committed to strengthening the Latino community and carrying out initiatives such as Noche Latina, HSA’s largest annual event.

This year, Arroyave is organizing Noche Latina with her executive board to be held Oct. 9 at Tate Grand Hall.

The theme of the event is “Generaciones.” Arroyave said the event will explore the beauty of generational traditions while emphasizing the need for change in the Latino community, especially in regards to issues such as homophobia, machismo and the dismissal of mental health issues.

John Alvarez Turner is the interim director of the Office of Multicultural Services and Programs at UGA. Since Arroyave was elected president of HSA, she has worked closely with Alvarez Turner to provide services and events to Latino students.

“I am Latino myself and I remember as an undergraduate not having those resources,” Alvarez Turner said. “[Emelynn] makes all of us proud because of that passion that she brings to the work that she does. And she puts in more than 100% of herself into the organization.”

Creating change

In September 2020, an HSA Zoom meeting was interrupted by several white men yelling derogatory phrases, mocking the Spanish language and showing explicit photos. As political action chair at the time, Arroyave felt it was important to speak out on the racist attack.

Arroyave helped draft a statement condemning the attack and the UGA’s inaction in addressing the incident. Her work did not stop there.

HSA engaged in discussions with the Division of Student Affairs and offered suggestions to aid the Latinx community and other minority groups on campus, according to Arroyave.

The suggestions resulted in two new initiatives. First, through the ‘Consejería’ initiative of the Center for Counseling and Personal Evaluation, two Latino psychology graduate students offer free mental health services to Hispanic and Latino students at Aderhold Hall, especially to members of HSA, Arroyave said.

In addition, Student Affairs created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Student Advisory Board that Arroyave now serves on. The board aims to create discussion between students and university leaders on issues and policies to make the university more inclusive.

This is not the first time Arroyave’s work contributed to real change.

As chief of staff for the Undocumented Student Alliance (USA), Arroyave campaigns against and raises awareness about the restrictions at the university that disallow undocumented students from attending. Arroyave calls these restrictions “a form of educational segregation.”

In her freshman year, Arroyave visited the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, with USA in order to meet with detained immigrants, who normally do not receive visitors. Arroyave connected one man with legal services.

In addition to Arroyave’s positions at HSA and USA, she is an intern for the American Civil Liberties Union’s organizing team, works at the Office of Multicultural Services and Programs, serves on the Division of Student Affairs Student Advisory Board and more.

When does she find the time to sleep?

“I really don’t,” Arroyave said. “But … all of the things I’m doing are things that I’m passionate about.”

Inspired and supported by family

According to Arroyave, much of her commitment to the protection of immigrants and to supporting a strong Latino community is inspired by her mom, Ingrid Lopez.

As a single parent, Arroyave’s mother assisted the Latino community as CEO and owner of Premier Multiservicios, which provides legal assistance and consultancy to immigrants. Lopez helps immigrants obtain proper documents, adjust their immigration statuses and petition on behalf of family members.

“Seeing the way that she has committed herself to helping the Latinx community and immigrants in our community has made me want to do the same,” Arroyave said.

After earning her undergraduate degrees, Arroyave is considering getting a dual degree in law and social work. Eventually, she wants to work with policy to better serve the immigrant community.

Arroyave attended Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County, which did not have a large percentage of Latino students. But Arroyave found a cultural community with her cousins who lived nearby and in the summer she often visited Colombia, where her parents were born.

“That connection to my Colombian culture has been really important [to] forming my identity and how I see myself connected to my history and my roots,” Arroyave said.

Looking to the future and celebrating the past

Although HSA and USA initiatives have made a difference on campus, Arroyave said work still needs to be done to support minority communities at UGA.

She suggests bridging the gap between multicultural organizations and other student groups on campus. Arroyave describes a “physical divide” between these organizations, with multicultural groups being housed in Memorial Hall, while most others are housed at the Tate Student Center.

“When we talk about issues that Latinx students face, at HSA, it’s kind of like preaching to the choir,” Arroyave said. “We’re not the ones that need to hear that. It’s other students on campus that need to hear these things.”

Arroyave is now hard at work delivering HSA programming in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month — and everyone is invited.

“HSA is intended to be a space where Hispanic students can feel welcome and accepted, but it’s not exclusive to Hispanic students,” Arroyave said. “Something that I really want to do is increase that engagement … between the Hispanic organization and the rest of the campus.”

Alvarez Turner sees this increase in outside engagement at HSA events already.

“You see more than just Hispanic, Latinx students. You see a rainbow of everybody on campus attending these events, and I think that is her hard work that makes these things happen,” Alvarez Turner said.

Despite her initial hesitations when touring the university, Arroyave does not regret coming to UGA. She said she has found belonging.

“We have to work twice as hard to prove that we do belong here,” Arroyave said. “I do feel like I’m qualified to be here, and my peers are too and I really love the community that I have found here on campus.”