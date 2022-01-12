On Jan. 10, Historic Athens announced Hope Iglehart was hired as its first Director of Engagement and African American Heritage.
The nonprofit organization, which works to preserve Athens’ heritage, created the role to focus on continuing their protection of African American culture through the management of public programming, community engagement and preservation planning.
Iglehart will bring her experience in local grassroots efforts, community organizing and management to the position. She previously worked to bring a local historic designation to the historic Reese Street community , served on the Rocksprings Park Revitalization Advisory Board as a representative of the Partners for A Prosperous Athens initiative and on committees for the Athens Historical Society. Most recently, she was the president of a nonprofit college.
Iglehart said her understanding of African American heritage advocacy and engagement will encourage a focus on public and private partnerships, overlooked narratives and historic places important to Athens in her new role.
The director position was made possible due to a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, which seeks to advance the preservation of African American heritage across the country.
Iglehart noted the transformational power of the grant and said that only 40 cities in the nation received it. Though she was just announced, she has already begun plans to heighten community engagement in the preservation of historically African American properties throughout the city.
“One of the things we want to do is be able to help the community on the grassroots level,” Iglehart said. “You have to have community engagement to take an asserted effort [towards] what [Athenians] would like their communities to look like and to preserve those properties.”
Tommy Valentine, the executive director of Historic Athens, emphasized Iglehart’s position as a testament to their team’s commitment to protecting all narratives in order to paint the full picture of Athens’ culture.
“We’ve been working diligently to improve local community engagement and equitable preservation, but having [Inglehart] as our first-ever Director of Engagement and African American Heritage should allow us to expand that mission further than ever before,” Valentine said.
Valentine recognized the often narrow focus historical preservation can take, stemming from a lack of awareness of minority contributions to local communities.
“Our tagline is celebrating and conserving community heritage. To do that, we not only have to have the right people at the table ... but [also] behind the counter making decisions,” Valentine said.
In recent years, Historic Athens has taken steps to encourage stronger attention towards the safeguarding of local African American heritage, including advocacy for African American cemeteries, the designation of the West Downtown Historic District, the celebration of African American craftspeople at Beech Haven and the prevention of the demolition of the historic West Broad School.
Jarrett Martin, the board president of Historic Athens, is looking forward to seeing how Historic Athens’ new role will encourage a positive perception of the organization in underserved Athens communities.
“[This moment] changes historic preservation’s role in conserving community heritage for all people of Athens, especially those who had previously been ignored or not included in the conversation,” Martin said.
Iglehart emphasized the importance of recognizing each resident’s contributions and role in making Athens what it is.
“We’re like a woven piece of fabric,” Iglehart said. “Each person and each community has contributed.”