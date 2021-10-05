Athens, GA (30605)

Today

Cloudy with rain likely. A thundershower is possible as well, especially during the morning. High 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.