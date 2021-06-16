Historic Athens held the first two nights of their 52nd Annual Historic Athens Preservation Awards on Monday and Tuesday. The awards recognize projects that worked to preserve, refurbish and revitalize historic properties in the Athens community.
Historic Athens is a nonprofit organization that works to preserve significant historic buildings and neighborhoods and conserve heritage in Athens.
The awards are virtual via Facebook Live and will continue tonight and Thursday at 5 p.m.
Night one: “Embracing Modern Uses”
Monday night’s theme was “Embracing Modern Uses.” These projects focused on rehabilitating historic buildings while also preserving significant, notable aspects of their original nature.
The night started off with Mathis Apartments receiving an outstanding rehabilitation award. The apartments, located at 1550 S. Lumpkin St., were originally built following World War II to provide housing to returning veterans turned University of Georgia students.
In renovating the property into both a residential and commercial space, developers Mike Swope and Bryan Austin sought to retain its original characteristics.
“It’s one of those iconic properties, I think, in Athens that kind of helps give Athens its flair,” Austin said. “It was important to us, the architects and the whole development team to try to preserve as much of that as we could and make it look like the new buildings were part of the original project.”
UGA was also recognized during the ceremony for its adaptive reuse of 210 Spring St., now the UGA Innovation Hub. It is part of the university’s innovation district initiative to promote entrepreneurship. The location has a set of warehouses that were bought by the university in 1968.
The most notable change to the property was the stripping of its external paint to expose the original brick. The interior warehouse structure is still obvious in the hub.
“Over the past 20 years, [UGA has] just progressively become a little more attentive to our historic resources and ways to adaptively reuse them,” said Scott Messer, director of historic preservation at UGA.
Other properties recognized were 1354 S. Milledge Ave., developed by Chris Peterson of Peterson Properties, and the Winterville Firefly Trail by the city of Winterville, Georgia. They were recognized for outstanding adaptive reuse and outstanding achievement, respectively.
Night two: “Revitalized Roots”
Tuesday night’s theme of “Revitalized Roots” concentrated more so on the preservation of historic Athens sites.
Two awards went to the residential homes at 195 Lyndon Ave. and 185 Best Drive. Both were originally built several decades ago and were refurbished by local couples.
The most notable award for grassroots preservation went to the west downtown historic district, with the award recipients being broadly recognized as the initiative’s “supporters.” The award is in recognition of the Athens-Clarke County commission passing a proposal to name west downtown as a local historic district in November of last year.
The initiative sparked debate in Athens. Proponents argued for the preservation of historic buildings and sites while opponents argued against the restrictions on local businesses. Historic Athens was in complete favor of the initiative and celebrated its passing.
Tommy Valentine, the executive director of Historic Athens, said it would not have been possible without the widespread community support, from contacting county commissioners to signing a petition.
“Again and again, Athens came together to make this happen,” Valentine said.