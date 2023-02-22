The Historic Athens Mardi Gras Masquerade returned for its fifth year this Tuesday, drawing hundreds to celebrate Fat Tuesday at Terrapin Beer Company.
The theme of this year's celebration was historic Athens businesses, honoring businesses that have been a part of the Athens community for over 50 years.
Tommy Valentine, executive director of Historic Athens, said the event is the longest-running masquerade party in Athens, and each year Historic Athens looks for ways to expand and improve upon the event.
Several notable Athens businesses were recognized at the event, including Cofer’s Home & Garden Showplace, Athens Banner-Herald and Leon Farmer and Company.
“We tried to think about who needs to be invited into this effort to celebrate and conserve our community heritage,” Valentine said. “[These businesses] have made a significant impact on how Athens feels, they've contributed to our sense of place, they've given us a sense of belonging and purpose. And so businesses that had served fifty years or more, we felt that they were deserving of some recognition.”
The evening's events included a Samba performance by The Studio Athens, live music by Blair Crimmins and the Hookers and a final hour of revelry and drag performance that rounded out the night. Authentic Creole food was served by Big Easy Grille, along with a food truck from Cafe Racer.
Attendees danced and sang along as the band played, inviting friends and strangers to join them in front of the stage. At one point the band left the stage and paraded through and danced with the crowd.
Valentine said he wanted to throw an event that would bring people across the various communities in Athens together. The crowd was diverse, but attendees laughed and conversed with each other like they were all old friends.
“We chose to do a Mardi Gras because we wanted to bring a lot of different people together. And that's one thing that Mardi Gras does very well, all kinds of people feel comfortable coming together and celebrating together,” Valentine said.
People dressed in their gold, green and purple best, vying for the top spot in the best dressed competition. The crowd voted for their favorite costume by shouting when the host held her hand over their favorite.
Farrah Johnson, the winner of the contest, made her costume with materials purchased at the thrift store. She said she loves to dress up and go to community events.
“If there's a chance to dress up, I'm always gonna do it,” Johnson said. “Historic Athens has a bunch of great charity events, this is one of the biggest events of the year and a go-to and everything, and I always love coming to everything in costume.”
Johnson said Historic Athens hosts many events that help educate people on what is going on in the community and highlight important people and businesses in Athens. She said the nonprofit is helping to preserve the history of the area, specifically that of the Black community, while also hosting fun events.
“People are always looking for fun social events to go to. And while they're here, they also get educated on things within the community,” Johnson said.
LaDarius Thomas said he has attended the Mardi Gras Masquerade several times.
“It's just a day that people just feel uninhibited. They get to have fun,” Thomas said.
Thomas said the masquerade is important because it gives the Athens community an opportunity to come together and celebrate Creole and New Orleans culture, something that is not very present in Athens.
“It's something that's an experience that we don't really get here and in Athens,” Thomas said. “But [it] also just highlights the people here in this community that do have that background and they can share a lot of their ideas and culture with us.”
Before the final show, the 2023 Mardi Gras Court was honored, and their titles were announced. The court consisted of Beto Mendoza, Lora Turner Smothers, Danielle Bonanno and Jake Sapp. The winners of the king and queen titles were decided by who got the highest donation, with jars marked with each court member's face available for attendees to drop cash and coins into or donate online.
Sapp and Bonanno were crowned king and queen, and Mendoza and Turner Smothers were named duke and duchess.