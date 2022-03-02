Green and purple feathers from boas and elaborate costumes floated through the air at Terrapin Beer Company on Tuesday evening. Guests wore rainbow beads and carnival masks as they celebrated the 4th annual Historic Athens Mardi Gras Masquerade and Block Party.

With the return of in-person festivities after a virtual event in 2021, attendees enjoyed drinks and an array of traditional Mardi Gras dishes as they mingled with each other. Guests were greeted at the door of Terrapin with branded pint glasses to refill throughout the night with beer.

Tommy Valentine, the executive director of Historic Athens, said he was excited to bring people together from all across Athens to celebrate Mardi Gras.

“Mardi Gras draws together a wide swath of people from different backgrounds, different parts of Athens and different socioeconomic statuses. It's one big party for one big Athens,“ Valentine said.

The theme of this year’s event was “Historic Pride.” The event, hosted in partnership with Athens PRIDE, commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Committee on Gay Education at the University of Georgia’s 1971 dance — the first openly gay dance at a Southeastern university.

Valentine said he was happy to have the opportunity to work with Athens PRIDE to tell the story of the dance and its history throughout the night.

Featured guest at the celebration John Barrow spoke about the history of the dance, and how his father, Judge James Barrow, decided on the court case that made the dance possible.

Despite serious pushback from university administration and a block on the event, a court case was decided in favor of the students, lifting the block and making it possible for the dance to take place. The dance was held in UGA’s Memorial Hall on March 10, 1971.

Because the event was held virtually last year, the 2021 Mardi Gras court did not have a chance to be crowned.

Local hip-hop artist Montu Miller, who was last year’s king, said it was cool to finally get his crown.

“COVID messed all kinds of stuff up,” Miller said.

While Miller attended the event last year, this was his first in-person Mardi Gras masquerade. He said since he has now seen what the non-virtual event is like, he is excited to attend again in the coming years.

Russell Chesnut, dressed in an orange traffic cone costume, participated in the annual best dressed contest. Though he did not win, he said the night was still great.

This was Chesnut’s first masquerade and Athens PRIDE event. He liked seeing support shown to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think it's really valuable that everybody in the LGBT community knows that there are people out there for them, that there's a place that they can go where they feel included and where they feel like they can get involved and feel important and respected,” Chesnut said.

One of the highlights of the night was the Athens PRIDE and Queer Collective Diamond Lil Drag Hour, which was held in honor of local drag performer Diamond Lil who performed at the CGE dance.

The show included several local drag performers such as Karmella Macchiato and Cola Fizz.

Yutoya Avaze Leon traveled from Macon, Georgia, to perform and said that she really enjoyed doing so.

“It was a good time,” Leon said. “Everyone really showed up and showed out, obviously for the event, but for the community as well.”

As the night went on, attendees danced to the music provided by featured band Blair Crimmins and The Hookers.

By the end of the night, the 2022 court was announced, with Athens PRIDE president Cameron Harrelson and Food Bank of Northeast Georgia CEO Erin Barger being crowned king and queen. Community leader Lemuel “Life” LaRoche and Linnentown first descendant Hattie Thomas Whitehead were named duke and dutchess.

Valentine said the event was a resounding hit, with over 300 people in attendance. Ten percent of ticket sales from the event are to be donated to Athens PRIDE.