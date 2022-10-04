For four years in a row, Historic Athens has hosted a music trend that has quickly grown to be beloved — Porchfest. In a town as musically prevalent as Athens, the adoption of a porch-based music festival was the perfect way to engage both students and locals in the local music scene.
On Oct. 2, a day that was initially expected to be plagued by the winds and rains of Hurricane Ian, attendees were pleasantly surprised by the gorgeous weather that welcomed them to the event.
Under an umbrella of sunshine and breezy weather, locals walked from porch to porch listening to local bands of all music genres. Bands played hour-long sets from 1-8 p.m., switching every hour.
Spearheading the organization of the event was Historic Athens’ executive director, Tommy Valentine, who jumped on the idea when he heard how the popularity of music festivals hosted on porches spread around the country.
“As soon as we heard about the movement, we thought ‘Oh, this is perfect for Athens’,” Valentine said. “This year we have 158 individual performances over 158 porches in six of the most beautiful historic neighborhoods in the world.”
Though the massive artistic talent that came out of Athens gained national attention through bands like the B-52s and R.E.M., it was the deep roots of Athens’ Black culture and music scene that inspired Porchfest.
“One of Little Richard’s relatives used to live here and when he would come into town they would pull his piano onto the front porch and Little Richard would do a neighborhood concert and everyone in Newtown would go, which was historically a Black neighborhood,” Valentine said.
One of the most impressive aspects of this event is the call to action by the Athens community, who graciously worked with Historic Athens and the bands by offering their porches around town as a platform for the event. Without these various individuals opening up their homes, Porchfest would not be possible.
“What really makes this event possible, the only way we could do it, is that every one of those musicians is contributing a performance and every one of those porches is contributed by the people living in those houses,” Valentine said. “The fact that there is that much support for an event like this every year takes us by surprise. It's encouraging, it makes us wonder where we can grow.”
Out of the over 155 bands that played at Porchfest, one of the featured bands was local Athens indie rock band, Monsoon. A three-piece band founded by Sienna Chandler nearly 10 years ago, Monsoon now plays a lot of its music on the road. However, the band gladly accepted the chance to play at Porchfest for the third year in a row.
Monsoon initially did not tour because of their young age, but it was the community of Athens and its music scene that became their support system as a band.
“Even though we weren’t able to tour, we had a really good community in Athens that supported us,” Chandler said. “I’ve always felt really supported by this town.”
Monsoon played at the Historic Athens Fire Hall at 1 p.m. in the midst of a crowd that seemed more than thrilled to hear them jam out.
“I don't think I would have been doing this had I not started here [in Athens],” Chandler said.
As the day wore on, attendees could be seen dancing together in the crowds and congregating, bonding over the love of music and the talented local sounds.
With over 155 performances, it was impossible to get to all of these events, spread over six historic Athens neighborhoods. While many walked, some people opted to travel by bike in order to soak up as much of this massive event as possible.
Next year, Historic Athens hopes for an even bigger turn out with even more bands for local Athenians to enjoy.
“We can’t even imagine what next year might bring,” Valentine said. “It takes a special community to put on an event like this.”