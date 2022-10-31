For 55 years, Historic Athens has promoted the recognition of the rich heritage of the Classic City. Through various programs, events and initiatives, the nonprofit has sought to tell the stories of often overlooked segments of the Athens population.
When Tommy Valentine initially took the job of executive director of Historic Athens four years ago, he had a vision of going beyond the preservation of the city’s art, land and buildings. Valentine wanted the nonprofit to highlight the stories of the majority-minority community of Athens. This year, this goal is being actualized through the One Story Athens initiative.
In collaboration with the University of Georgia’s Willson Center for Humanities and Arts and the Athens African American Oral History Initiative, Hope Iglehart, Historic Athens’ director of engagement and African American heritage, started the One Story Athens initiative in the fall of 2022.
Curated by Iglehart in coordination with Christian Lopez, head of Russell Library’s Oral History Program, the initiative seeks to explore the community's shared history through weekly livecasts.
“Hope hit the ground running. She immediately spent three months having over 100 conversations with community elders [and] community stakeholders about how our organization can improve and become a more equitable organization,” Valentine said.
As part of the year-long initiative, Iglehart interviews different community figures every Friday in the hopes of telling a cohesive and honest story of Athens. The interviews are livecasted at noon on the Historic Athens Facebook page and began in September.
“We are doing one-on-one oral history with individuals who are potentially at risk of losing those narratives,” Iglehart said. “It’s a themed event every week.”
Iglehart has interviewed various figures such as Nicole A. Taylor, an Athens food writer and author of “Watermelons and Red Birds,” a cookbook for Juneteenth and Black celebrations.
Iglehart also interviewed Shane Blackwell, owner of Mack & Payne Athens Funeral Home. He was able to tell the story of his family and business and their impact on the broader Athens community.
“We are working to try and get the critical narratives and hopefully someone will be able to use this information to write a book or thesis,” Iglehart said.
The initiative will also include six audio-only history interviews and a series of History Hours at the Lyndon House Arts Center, hosted every third Tuesday of the month at noon.
“We are part of the fabric that makes Athens great,” Iglehart said. “Athens is home.”
Historic Athens hopes to specifically showcase the culture and history of historically Black neighborhoods such as Rocksprings, Newtown and West Hancock Avenue.
“If you look at the broad scope of Athens, that’s a lot of stories and a lot of people who have not seen themselves reflected in most public programming and most preservation efforts,” Valentine said. “For the past four years, while we’ve been working to address operations and equity and telling the full story, we’ve really prioritized taking on places that represent key aspects of African American culture and history.”
Historic Athens hired Iglehart as director of engagement and African American heritage, a position made possible by a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. Her background in community organizing and deep knowledge of Athens’ historic African American community made her a perfect fit for the position.
Iglehart had worked previously with Historic Athens, formerly the Athens-Clarke Heritage Foundation, to preserve historic African American neighborhoods and buildings.
“It has come full circle for me to be working with Historic Athens, which was Athens-Clarke Heritage Foundation, and be able to create content for public programming,” Iglehart said.