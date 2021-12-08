On Dec. 12, people will gather inside five historic homes in Winterville, Georgia, as part of the annual holiday gala hosted by Historic Athens. From 4-8 p.m., the history of the city that began as a railroad town will be brought to life.
With Historic Athens’ efforts to celebrate and conserve community heritage, the nonprofit will be providing tours of the restored historic homes. Attendees will visit 200 Smokey Road, 149 S. Georgia Ave., 140 S. Main St., 174 S. Main St. and 232 S. Main St. Those with VIP tickets will also get access to an additional home located at 248 Robert Hardeman Road.
“We're doing it in Winterville this year, which is significant because until now, we have never gone outside of the loop,” Historic Athens trustee and event committee chair Kristen Morales said. “All of our neighborhoods have always been historic districts within the old part of Athens.”
Historic Athens chose Winterville in the hopes to cast a spotlight on the town’s recent efforts with forming a Historic Preservation Commission. Also, every gala ticket purchased will support the nonprofit’s efforts to sustain its new director of engagement and African American heritage position.
“We really felt like it was a great time to come out and celebrate what they were doing in Winterville, which is highlighting their own historic resources through their own historic districts,” Morales said.
For attendees, a tent will be set up in Winterville’s town square with food provided by restaurants such as Marti’s at Midday, The Expat, The National and Peach Pit. From there, guests can begin their respective tours through the homes that have seen the lives of so many that walked through them.
“There's evidence of where different houses were stuck together at different times. It's really interesting to see,” Morales said. “You can see the progression of how [the house] started out with a couple rooms and then [the owners] moved something or added another piece onto the house.”
Tickets for the tours range from $50-150 depending on what attendees hope to see. This year, add-on packages will be available for purchase for those who would like to attend a cocktail, rye and whiskey tasting at Winterville’s historic bank.
“[Winterville] has its own charm and its own historic character. It has its own recognizable sense of place,” executive director of Historic Athens Tommy Valentine said. “There's also a long tradition of people that have lived in Winterville for decades and generations — they help shape the character of that area.”
With hopes to host around 200 people for the event, Historic Athens is requiring attendees to present a negative COVID-19 test or their vaccination card for entry. The nonprofit is also asking that masks be worn inside the homes.
“We're hoping that people have a chance to come together, see one another and celebrate one another,” Valentine said. “At the end of the day, we're always looking to celebrate and conserve the local community heritage.”