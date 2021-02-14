Mardi Gras is upon us, and though celebrations may look different than in years past, Historic Athens has planned a week's worth of virtual Mardi Gras festivities for its third annual Mardi Gras Masquerade.
Throughout the week, Historic Athens will host Facebook live interviews with local leaders on the topic of preserving historic Athens and sustainability. The first episode, entitled “Tapping into Community,” will take place on Monday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. and will feature Russel Stalvey, Carol Myers and Stacee Farrell.
While the remainder of the week is composed of more Facebook Live interviews, the main event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. where there will be a cocktail lesson, a musical presentation and the crowning of the new Mardi Gras King and Queen.
Tommy Valentine, executive director of Historic Athens, said the organization wanted this year to be just as big and traditional as last year even with events being virtual.
“The question became, 'How do we still bring people together for a spring-themed celebration? How do we still have as many of these traditions?'” Valentine said. “Well, we've launched a week-long celebration anchored by our Mardi Gras Masquerade.”
The 2020 Mardi Gras King and Queen, Jarrett Martin and Mokah Jasmine Johnson, will attend the main virtual celebration Tuesday night. Martin will teach a cocktail lesson to the viewers, and Johnson will help crown this year's new king and queen.
Nationally acclaimed performer and Athens native, Calvin Orlando Smith, will also show his original narrative with musical performances throughout Tuesday’s presentation. Smith graduated from the University of Georgia in 2000 after 20 years of going back and forth between national tours and working toward his bachelor’s degree.
“I'm a bulldog, proud alum of the University of Georgia,” Smith said. “It's something that I put really at the top of the things in my life.”
During Smith’s time at UGA he always appreciated the architecture of Athens and became interested in preserving the historic landmarks. During his presentation, Smith will execute a narrative discussing America’s artistic and architectural styles, specifically of Athens and his current home of Oregon.
“I created a kind of dialogue about certain aspects that are [in Oregon], but they're also found in Athens,” Smith said, “I think it's gonna be beautiful when all the detailed images fall into place.”
After Tuesday night’s celebration, the Mardi Gras celebrations will continue with a Facebook Live episode Wednesday night at 5 p.m. featuring Cari Goetcheus and Joe Smith and another Facebook Live episode Thursday night at 5 p.m. with Jenna Jambeck, Suki Janssen, Katherine Shayne and Mike Wharton.
Throughout the week, participants also have the option of taking part in Historic Athens’ Mardi Gras Virtual 5k. By registering for this event, participants will gain full access to Tuesday night’s virtual celebration, a training plan with suggested historic running routes in Athens and a Mardi Gras playlist for race day.
To conclude the week, the final event will take place on Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. This will include a Facebook Live interview with Dustin Watts as well as the announcement of winners for the Mardi Gras Virtual 5k.
In addition to the events taking place throughout the week, Historic Athens is also offering limited-edition Porchfest 2020 Vinyl Records. 300 vinyl records were produced, and the records feature music from groups and individuals like Calico Vision, Dope KNife and Scarlet Stitch. The records are $30, and 50% of the proceeds will benefit the 40 Watt Club.
Access to the Mardi Gras Facebook Live episodes, registration for the virtual 5k and tickets to Tuesday’s online masquerade can be found on the Historic Athens website. Tickets to attend the main celebration event on Feb. 16 are $30, while registration for the 5k is $40. Terrapin Beer Co. is sponsoring the weeklong series of events.