“Sometimes history can be hard to swallow, but what better way to swallow it than with a nice cold beer,” Historic Athens Welcome Center employee Chigozie Amaeze said.
On Friday and Saturday, guests came to the Church-Waddel-Brumby House Museum, the home of the welcome center, for the first installment of a series called “History on Tap.” The event included a presentation on pre-Civil War stories of Black Athenians and complimentary beer provided by Terrapin Beer Co., the event sponsor.
Two interns were behind much of the research presented at the event: Nadia Coleman, a senior majoring in political science and sociology, and Sydney Phillips, a senior majoring in political science and public relations. Both worked for months to gather information on Black Athenian history.
Coleman, the event speaker, discussed the reality of life for Black Athenians based on data from before the 1860s. Much of the history was presented in the context of what limited and biased information is available to historians.
“Overall, I think the goal [of the event] is to broaden the audience of the welcome center,” Coleman said. “I personally didn't want a Black individual to walk in the home and only see things about how Black people have been enslaved. I want a little bit more information about actual Black lives during the time period.”
Information also centered around the location of the welcome center: the historic Church-Waddel-Brumby House on East Dougherty Street.
The house was owned at different times by Alonzo Church, Moses Waddel and Captain John W. Brumby, three prominent Athenians who owned slaves. The welcome center collected information on these enslaved people and the experiences they had.
“We wanted to make sure we humanized the lives of Black Athenians in [the] time period,” Amaeze said. “Whenever we talk about enslaved persons, it’s usually through the eyes of white history, of what white people perceive of Black people.”
The “History on Tap” event, in contrast, focused on recognizing the stories of and highlighting the humanity of enslaved people.
Jack Johanson, a senior majoring in business management and minoring in history, attended the event Saturday.
“If learning more about Athens history is something that you’re interested in, I think this is a great way to get started. And it also introduced me to the building and the entire welcome center,” Johanson said.
While future dates have not been set, the Historic Athens Welcome Center hopes to continue the History on Tap series in the future and introduce more aspects of Athens history to the community.