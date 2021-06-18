Historic Athens wrapped up their 52nd Annual Historic Athens Preservation Awards on Wednesday and Thursday night. The four night event awarded Athens area projects that rehabilitated and revitalized neglected properties — specifically spotlighting those that retained their historic characteristics.
The awards were presented on the Historic Athens Facebook page and can still be viewed.
Night three: “Uncovering the Past”
Wednesday night’s theme was “Uncovering the Past.” It recognized projects that especially included a great deal of historical significance.
Both of the awards given on the third night were outstanding rehabilitation awards. The night’s host David Matheny, principal architect at Armentrout Matheny Thurmond PC, defined rehabilitation.
“Rehabilitation is defined as the act of returning a dilapidated, neglected and/or damaged property to a state of utility through repair or alteration,” Matheny said. “Bringing something back that was maybe originally lost in the original building, and then giving it a new life and purpose.”
The house at 225 Beulah Ave., worked on by couple Bain Mattox and Amanda Kapousouz, received the first award of the night. The house was built in 1915 and was largely neglected over the years.
Even so, Mattox and Kapousouz found that many elements of the original structure were still in good shape. Each room’s original picture molding was intact, its wooden floors remained original and no major changes were made to the general layout of the house.
“Everything was beautifully intact,” Kapousouz said.
The home at 420 Holman Ave. developed by Carlton Bain also received an outstanding rehabilitation award. The house was known for its flat roof and Southwestern architecture.
Night four: “Layers of Issues”
The first project awarded was the property at 533 Nantahala Ave., developed by couple David Bikoff and Mary Logan Bikoff. The home required a lot of work, but Mary Logan Bikoff said that was part of what excited her about the project.
“I walked in and I thought it was perfect,” Mary Logan Bikoff said. “It has so many of the original elements that it was clear that it could be restored and maintain a lot of its original beauty.”
Matthew Jones’ development at 232 S. Main Street in Winterville, Georgia, also received an outstanding rehabilitation award. Jones’ property’s transformation was especially dramatic, with the interior being almost completely opened up. He advised others who took on seemingly impossible projects to keep an open mind and have a strong vision.
“Keep your eyes open,” Jones said. “Anything can turn into a diamond.”
The honorable president’s award went to the Prince Avenue restaurant, Marti’s at Midday. The founder Marti Schimmel passed away in spring of last year, and she was recognized by Historic Athens for her work with the organization.
Jay Kloepfer, Schimmel’s brother, accepted the award and discussed the restaurant’s location at the historic Normaltown on Prince Avenue. He said that Schimmel, and by extension him, would love to learn more about the building and its history.