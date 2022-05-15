History of Slavery at the University of Georgia will host an all-day community event titled “Tell the Whole Story” on May 21 to engage the Athens community through shared activities of historical significance.
Moving through multiple locations throughout the day, the event will begin at Brooklyn Cemetery, a historic African American cemetery. Then, the rest of the event will take place at Morton Theatre, which was built, owned and operated by Monroe Bowers Morton, an African American.
At the theater, archival readings, vignettes, art and music and dance performances will be presented. The night will end with a screening and panel discussion of the film, “Below Baldwin: How an Expansion Project Unearthed a University’s Legacy at Slavery.”
The event’s title, “Tell the Whole Story,” refers to the unanswered questions concerning the history of slavery at UGA, according to Barbara McCaskill, an English professor at UGA and a member of the event’s planning team.
“What were the names and stories of all enslaved persons and families residing on or laboring at UGA's campus?,” McCaskill said. “How and why were so many forgotten? Who are their descendants in Athens' African American community? In what ways has slavery continued to influence the health, wealth, education and social mobility of contemporary Black Athenians? Why is it important for all of us to confront this difficult, uncomfortable past?”
At Brooklyn Cemetery, attendees can view historical gravesites and hear the stories of several descendants of the deceased. There will also be a song performed by the students of Clarke Middle School and a chance to submit requests for genealogy research through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to Linda Davis, a board of education member for the Clarke County School District and member of the event’s planning team.
Davis said the History of Slavery at UGA’s plans include creating a reburial site for the reclaimed remains of potentially enslaved African Americans from the excavation of Baldwin Hall.
The remains were discovered in 2015 during construction for an addition to Baldwin Hall. Davis said the event’s program is reflective of the past, present and future of those impacted by this history of slavery.
“The present reveals a past that inspired a people born out of the most heinous institution of oppression imaginable to honor their kin and leave evidence of their existence,” Davis said. “The present is all about love of family and community and caring enough to be a part of something that celebrates our humanity and connectedness.”
Also at Morton Theatre, attendees can view ATHICA’s poster art gallery “By Any Other Name” and the finished quilt from the Linnentown Quilt Project. Linnentown was a historically Black neighborhood demolished to build UGA dorms and parking, thus displacing residents.
McCaskill’s planning focused on the program of events at Morton Theatre. She said the combination of dance, drama, music, literature and spoken word illustrates how American history and culture has been shaped by the lives of those enslaved.
“The events are meant to inspire participants to understand that ‘citizen’ is a verb,” McCaskill said. “Active engagement in community and cultural affairs is vital in making Athens a unified, thriving and exciting city.”
History of Slavery at UGA first began in 2019 as a research grant funded by the university’s Office of the President and titled “Documenting the History of Slavery at the University of Georgia, 1785-1865,” according to Jennifer Rice, a geography professor at UGA and the event’s planning chair. The grant solicited proposals from faculty to conduct scholarly research on the role of slavery in the early development of UGA, according to the call for proposals.
When the grant concluded in 2021, the organization evolved to include faculty, staff and community members seeking to build on the research with additional foundations, resources and activism, according to Rice. Last year, the group organized a symposium on recognition, reconciliation and redress.
Through an exploration into the legacies of slavery both at UGA and in the larger Athens community, History of Slavery at UGA seeks to establish new possibilities for racial, social and economic justice. Rice said she hopes the event will encourage attendees to learn, reflect, take action and have fun.
“If we do not fully understand our history, we will not be able to imagine and build more just futures,” Rice said. “It is often difficult and uncomfortable to think about the legacies of slavery that still negatively impact Black communities today, but we believe engaging this process is the only way to truly address racism and inequality.”
The event is free of charge and open to the public. Face coverings are strongly encouraged at Morton Theatre.