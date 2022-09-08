The 2022 “Capital One College Bowl” is quickly approaching and no — it’s not football — it’s a trivia tournament.
Hosted by NFL hall-of-famer Peyton Manning, NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl” is a “battle of the brains” in which universities from across the country compete head-to-head for the chance to win not only bragging rights, but scholarship money.
The show is a reboot of the original “College Quiz Bowl” which first aired on television in 1959. It’s returning for a second season on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.
In this five-round, multi-subject trivia tournament, teams compete for the chance to win $125,000 each in tuition assistance from Capital One. Every competitor receives some scholarship money for participating.
This season, three students from the University of Georgia were chosen to represent the school against 15 other universities from all over the U.S., including last season’s reigning champion, Columbia University.
Georgia’s team consists of seniors Layla Parsa, a mechanical engineering major, Aidan Leahy, a history and public administration major and Elijah Odunade, a political science major.
Both Leahy and Odunade are a part of UGA’s Quizbowl team, a university trivia team that competes throughout the school year. Leahy, who is on the team’s executive board, received an email from NBC about the competition.
“I like attention, I like money, so I told other people on the team that I thought it was a good opportunity and to apply if they wanted to — that’s sort of how the band was formed, so to speak,” Leahy said.
Parsa, on the other hand, heard about the casting call through a friend who was on the Quizbowl team.
“She texted me and basically just said, ‘Hey, are you interested in this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I like trivia and I’m pretty free this week, so why not?’ And it ended up working out pretty well,” Parsa said.
Quizbowl and trivia have been a part of most of Leahy and Odunade’s lives. Leahy received two medals at the International Quizzing Association’s Quiz Olympiad in Poland during his high school years and Odunade competed in the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” earlier this year.
However, the College Bowl is the first “serious” trivia that the trio has encountered together.
Based on their majors and interests, each student has a certain trivia category they favor or specialize in.
For Odunade, it’s current events, politics, government, pop culture and a “secret thing up his sleeve” – sports.
For Leahy, it’s literature, random things he’s read on Wikipedia and a “combination of nerdish culture,” as in video games and movies.
Parsa specializes in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — categories, as well as pop culture.
The culmination of each team member’s strengths helped to create a well-rounded team with “unparalleled charisma and gusto,” Leahy said.
But, one may ask, how does somebody go about preparing for a trivia tournament such as this? The answer is probably not what many would expect.
According to Leahy, Parsa and Odunade, they spent a majority of their time practicing their reaction speed rather than trivia knowledge.
“At the end of the day, it’s not who knows the most, it’s who knows it first,” Leahy said.
In addition to working on his reaction time, Odunade spent a lot of time working on calming his nerves by listening to music that got him hyped up. Specifically, listening to Tupac, Jay-Z and Rage Against the Machine got him in the zone and ready to take the podium, he said.
After winning the College Football Playoff National Championship in January, there’s an athletic spotlight on UGA. This team hopes to shed light on Georgia’s academics as well.
“It’s important to be able to represent the university on an academic level and kind of show off that maybe we can be champions at something else as well,” Parsa said.
The team’s first matchup is against a historic rival – the University of Florida.
“I feel like Georgia and Florida are like oil and water, they don’t mix,” Odunade said.
Despite the looming rivalry, Leahy, Parsa and Odunade still viewed each competing university as a threat.
“Everyone was someone who could beat us on any given day, so we always needed to be prepared for whoever was coming,” Odunade said.
Reflecting on the experience, Leahy had the perception that the other teams would be out for blood, but in reality, everyone was very kind and supportive of each other, Leahy said.
“We’re all college students at the end of the day — getting to meet other people was a really great experience,” Leahy said.