As classes start back up, it’s time to scout out your favorite place to study on campus. Whether you’re a freshman looking for a spot to study for the first time or you’re a returning student looking to change it up next semester, here are some spots around campus fit for any of your studying needs.
Main Library
Located at 320 S. Jackson St., across from the North Campus lawn, the Main Library has seven floors of open study spaces. The first floor hosts most of the tables and glass enclosed study rooms, which, in the middle of a normal class day, is usually packed.
If you’re looking for a silent study area, the third floor offers some peace and quiet in between the stacks of books. To the right of the elevators, on the back wall, are a number of tables each in their little nook next to a window overlooking campus. Not many people walk by unless they’re looking for a space, so for those who want no distractions, this spot is it.
The Einstein’s Bros Bagels on the main floor of the library is another hot spot, attracting hungry students in between classes. The seating area around the corner of Einstein's isn’t necessarily hidden, but with its copious amounts of seating and community tables, you can usually find a spot to do work while enjoying a warm bagel.
The Main Library hours vary, but generally it’s open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Tate Student Center
The hustle and bustle of the student center might steer you away from finding a spot to study, but if you look for them, there are a few places great for studying.
The Starbucks is one of the notable attractions at Tate, but unbeknownst to some, there are a few tables behind the Starbucks. Most of them are usually occupied but, if you get lucky, you might catch an empty single table along the booth or a spot at one of the two community tables.
The fourth floor of Tate holds a number of sofa chairs if you’re looking for a comfier space to sit that isn’t in the heart of the center, like the chairs on the third floor. It’s quieter up there, and the seclusion from the dining areas makes it a cozy spot.
For an outdoor spot with some shade, head over to the back of Tate where the South Lawn sits. With a few tables and chairs, this area provides some fresh air with your studying.
Tate’s regular hours are from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Law Library
The Alexander Campbell King Law Library, located on 225 Herty Dr., across from Caldwell Hall, can be intimidating for undergraduate students. However, the library is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
The two-story windows provide an abundance of natural light, and the rows of tables, each with individual lights, sets an intense study mood for students who want to hunker down and focus.
Miller Learning Center
Across from Tate is the Miller Learning Center (MLC). Four stories high, MLC has an abundance of study spots to choose from.
If you’re looking for a space to study with friends, the second and third floors are noise-friendly with tables, computers and study rooms. If you need a more focused study space, the fourth floor and the reading room on the third floor are silent study areas.
Need a snack while you study? The Jittery Joe’s Coffee in MLC has a seating area right next to it full of booths and tables, as well as an outdoor seating area just through the doors. Hurry to this spot because it fills up fast.
MLC opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday and is open 24 hours a day until midnight on Friday. On Saturday MLC is open from 10 a.m. to midnight.