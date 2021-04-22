Still emotionally recovering from the quarantine blues? The answer to your problem could be found in that dusty pair of roller skates sitting in your garage.
As online classes blur the boundaries between school and home, academics and relaxation, it can be difficult to ever truly find some rest. In this environment of academic overexertion, finding hobbies could be the key to avoiding mental and emotional burnout.
Balancing academics, social life, professional ambitions and self care can be especially difficult for college students. For them, managing time effectively and finding moments in the day to take a breather can seem impossible at times.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the overall mental health of the world, amplifying the loneliness, anxiety and depression that were already pervasive. The prevalence of this issue pushed the World Health Organization to offer specific guidance on how to look after your mental health with its #HealthyAtHome initiative.
As a part of this initiative, the World Health Organization encouraged people to “make time for doing things that you enjoy.” Disconnecting from the constant stress of work, school and the pandemic can seem irresponsible, but it is actually one of the best things people can do for their mental health.
Hobbies have even been scientifically linked to significantly lowering levels of depression, according to research published in Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics, a peer-reviewed scientific journal. It was also said to potentially have prevented depression in some subjects.
Finding emotional outlets
University of Georgia freshman nutritional sciences major Tiffani Singleton has continued old and picked up new hobbies in the past few months. Singleton has found that taking breaks from the more serious aspects of life helps them to seem more manageable.
Singleton started roller skating in last March, shortly after the beginning of the pandemic lockdown in her hometown of Covington.
“I would see people skating at the rink in my hometown, and they were dancing on their skates,” Singleton said. “That really motivated me. I wanted to learn how to do that, so I bought my own skates and would practice outside every single day.”
Singleton is a Black woman, and her interest in skating was amplified after learning about the cultural importance and significance of roller skating to the Black community.
“Being Black and learning that Atlanta is one of the epicenters for skating was really cool. Roller skating has a really long history to it, and there are even movies about it, and that just made it even cooler for me,” Singleton said.
Singleton has since found that skating is a great outlet for her emotions. Whether she’s upset, sad or angry, practicing roller skating and getting outside has never failed to improve her mood.
“Just getting active and learning new things always makes me feel better,” Singleton said.
Newfound passions
Junior fashion merchandising major Elaine Garvey also learned to roller skate over quarantine. This socially distanced and quarantine-safe hobby began trending recently and was hugely popularized by TikTok creators.
Garvey, president of Fair Fashion UGA, has also found joy in helping the Earth in the last year. While picking up new hobbies, she found that the ones she really loved to do aligned with her passions for sustainability and fashion.
Garvey has recently started to sew, which is as important for her career path as it is for her mental health. Some of her favorite sewing projects included redesigning, or “flipping,” thrifted clothing. By upcycling these pieces, Garvey hopes to find joy in her hobby and to help the environment by bolstering her wardrobe with second-hand pieces.
“[Thrift flipping and upcycling] is really fun for me and it also aligns with sustainability and everything that my club stands for,” Garvey said. “It’s sustainable, ethical and you get a fun new piece of clothing out of it.”
Recently, Garvey’s hobby moved beyond her personal life as her club hosted its first clothing swap event. At this event, attendees brought used clothing pieces that were in good condition and exchanged the pieces for tickets. These tickets could then be used to “purchase” clothing items brought by other people.
Following the event at Tate Student Center, all clothing that was left over from the clothing swap was donated to Athens Food4Lives, a non profit service organization designed to educate and empower unhoused communities.
The efforts of Fair Fashion UGA are a gleaming example of how a hobby or a passion project, such as Garvey’s interest in upcycling clothing, can not only be beneficial for someone’s own mental health, but for the surrounding community as a whole.