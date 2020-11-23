This Wednesday, The Athens Farmers Market will have its Holiday Market at Heirloom Cafe. The event will occur in the Heirloom Cafe and Farmer’s Market parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Nov. 25. The Athens Farmers Market offers homegrown food from farm contributors, local craftsmanship and prepared goods, creating a farm-to-table experience.
The Heirloom Cafe and Farmer’s Market parking lot is located at 815 N. Chase St., Athens, GA 30601.
For safe participation, The Holiday Market enforces social distancing and mask-wearing.
Rekindle Athens, Sundance Family Farm and 1000 Faces Coffee are just some of the vendors present at this event.
Mike Young, general manager of 1000 Faces Coffee, said they got the invitation to be in the event through the regular Athens Farmers Market, which is held in Bishop Park on Saturdays throughout the year.
“We have been a vendor with that Farmers Market for years,” Young said. “Our booth has been there since it started.”
Cutting down on their usual food contributions due to COVID-19, Young said this year they would be selling their coffee in packages along with a couple of merchandise items.
“Unfortunately, due to restrictions, which are engraved to keep the community safe, we won’t be serving hot coffee, cold brew or anything ready to drink at the market,” Young said. “We will have our entire line up of roasted coffees from all over the world, which are brewed right here in Athens.”
Young also said that their preparation process will most likely begin on Tuesday in order to keep the coffee as fresh as possible.
Other vendors will include Farmington Herbals, Ladybird Farm and Caribe United Farm, to name just a few more. The entire list of vendors can be found on visitathensga.com.
The fresh produce provided at the market is local and can be used to make side dishes during the holidays. One of the growers, Hickory Hill Farm, grows all organic and sustainable produce.
The market will consist of a variety of goods centered around the holidays.