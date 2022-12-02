Editors note: The Red & Black participated in this year's Downtown Parade of Lights. This reporter was not participating in the parade.
On Thursday night, thousands of people gathered along the streets of downtown Athens to experience the traditional Downtown Parade of Lights. For over a decade, the parade has been an anticipated event for locals and people of surrounding areas to kickstart the holiday season.
Athens-Clarke County Police reported Thursday afternoon that rumors of threats to conduct a shooting at the parade were made on social media. However, the department said in a Facebook post that there was no evidence of any credible threat of violence. The event went forward as planned and no shooting was reported.
Throughout the night, there was a feeling of true holiday spirit as families and friends ate at their favorite downtown restaurants, shopped in their favorite stores and hurried to claim the perfect spot to view the floats and performers.
The parade began at 7 p.m. and included extravagant floats, live music and, of course, a variety of bright lights. Its route traveled down Pulaski Street, Clayton Street and Thomas Street, and ended on Washington Street.
The parade included over 75 entrants, including student groups, marching bands, cheerleading squads and dance teams.
These entrants took the theme, “An Out of this World Holiday,” and ran with it.
Sarah Emond, a University of Georgia student at the College of Veterinary Medicine, said that her favorite float was the “Little Einsteins of Barnett Shoals.” Barnett Shoals Elementary School students dressed up as Little Einsteins, topping off their look with a Santa hat.
As they rode on the float, the theme song from the TV show, “Little Einsteins,” blared over the speakers.
At the end of the parade, special guest Santa Claus and his elf, Sparkle, lit the Christmas tree outside of City Hall, creating a magical experience for spectators of all ages.
Among those experiencing the event for the first time was UGA freshman and elementary education major, Katelyn Ruyter.
“I thought it was very cute. I love all of the lights, I haven’t been downtown since they put them all up,” Ruyter said. “I also love the kids that are down here and participated in it. It was very sweet.”
No matter what floats drove by, the spectators lining the streets were enjoying every moment. There were children laughing, adults taking pictures and teenagers gathered together simply enjoying each other's company.
The Downtown Parade of Lights brought the community together and added a dash of Christmas magic to the lives of attendees.