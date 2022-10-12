Every year, within the first few days of classes starting, hundreds of newly-christened freshmen flock to Herty Field, a former athletic field turned multi-purpose greenspace. At the far end of the field lies one of University of Georgia’s many landmarks, the Herty Field Fountain. Once the sun sets, this peaceful field becomes the focus of freshman fervor, as hundreds of incoming UGA students throw themselves into the fountain as a celebration of their first few steps into college life.