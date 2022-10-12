Generation Z has tremendously influenced the culture of thrifting. It is more common now than ever for people to thrift as a hobby in search of trendy, vintage clothes from decades past. For Joel Hoffman, it is his lifestyle and job.
Hoffman and his wife, Jessica Hoffman, are co-founders of Orphintage and alumni of the University of Georgia. Their company is centered around their love for vintage clothing.
“I want to be part of a collective of people that are making clothing a culture,” Joel Hoffman said.
Once a month, there are racks full of vintage T-shirts, jeans and sweatshirts awaiting a new home in the Historic Athens fire hall on Prince Avenue. Orphintage hosts these pop-up vintage markets to promote shopping for vintage clothes in the Athens community.
Meaning behind it all
Orphintage began selling vintage clothing in 2017 at markets in Atlanta. Through these markets, they found a network of friends who shared the same passion for vintage fashion.
A fellow thrifter friend of Joel Hoffman encouraged Orphintage to host a pop-up market in Athens. Through the help of Historic Athens, Orphintage had its first pop-up market in November 2018. From then on, Orphintage has hosted a one almost every month.
The meaning of the name Orphintage is significant in understanding the mission behind the company. Joel Hoffman strives to find new homes for thrifted clothes with people who will care for the items and understand the history behind them.
“It's like an orphanage for vintage clothing and a home for wayward tees,” Joel Hoffman said. He then talked about the meaning behind their logo. “It's a Mark V diver’s helmet which represents the treasure hunting aspect of trying to track down vintage clothes in the weirdest places.”
The intention of the pop-up market is to increase interest in shopping vintage fashion and also to build a more inclusive thrifting environment. The pop-up offers a variety of options, with T-shirt prices ranging anywhere from $5 to over $100.
“My goal with the pop-up is to try to have an entry point for anyone and make them feel comfortable to at least explore having a vintage item in their collection,” Joel Hoffman said.
Ann Garrett Dye is the owner of Green Door Vintage, an Athens-based vintage business specializing in vintage clothing from the 1950s to the early 1990s. Garrett Dye has been a vendor at the pop-up for two years and spoke of the benefits for her business and the Athens community.
“The pop-up has helped my business in a good way. People get to put a face with my brand, and I am there to help with sizing or knowledge of dating the items,” Garrett Dye said. “The markets have helped the vintage community save items from landfills, upcycling and reworking clothing.”
Day in the thrifting life
As a professional thrifter, Joel Hoffman dedicates his entire day to finding the coolest vintage items. He begins his adventure by planning his route the day before, a strategy that he suggests for all thrifters.
As thrift stores open, usually around 9 a.m., Joel Hoffman is the first one inside. Upon his arrival, he heads straight to the T-shirt rack — his area of expertise. He will then make his way to the sweatshirts and jeans racks.
As he thrifts, he utilizes his knowledge of tags and keen eye to quickly pick out the vintage American-made items. Although Joel Hoffman does not have as much experience in the women's department of vintage clothing, he always makes sure to browse through.
“The women's section is not my forte, but [thrifting] for as long as I have, I can pick out things that might work. I can always trade to other vendors [for] female vintage clothing,” Joel Hoffman said.
Joel Hoffman spoke on the frustration that can occur during a day dedicated to thrifting. His positive mindset taught him to never lose sight of the end goal, even when he is struggling to find desirable items for Orphintage.
“I feel like a lot of people will think they can't find anything ... I think they have to reevaluate what they’re looking for. I like going and tracking down T-shirts I can put on my $5 rack,” Hoffman said. “There are a lot of really cool things about these shirts that reunite people with things in their life.”
In a day dedicated to thrifting, Hoffman will sometimes shop across Georgia borders to other states and shop at over 10 different stores. Hoffman's day comes to an end when thrift stores close around 8 p.m.
Skill of treasure hunting
Thrifting vintage clothes is like treasure hunting, according to Joel Hoffman. He explains thrifting to be like a scavenger hunt of finding items for someone new to cherish.
“It's less about finding expensive things for cheap and more about finding things that people will find value in ... things that have been cast away are what some people think are worthless and somebody else finds it to be the greatest thing in the world,” Joel Hoffman said.
For Joel Hoffman, vintage thrifting means finding American-made items produced before 2002. He explained how there is not one definition of what makes an item vintage, but for him, items 20 years old or older make the cut.
Joel Hoffman emphasized how the tags found on an item tell him the history of that piece.
In his early years of thrifting, he would spend hours observing the tags of T-shirts, which led him to be an expert on details of designs. Joel Hoffman's 15 years of reading tags led him to write the book “Vintage Tags“ to assist vintage thrifters in dating shirts from the 1970s through the 1990s.
“For my senior project at UGA, I ended up writing a book on vintage tags ... [In the book] I lay out major brands and how those tags have changed over the years, so you can figure out what era your shirt is from,” Joel Hoffman said.
Joel Hoffman's favorite item in his collection is a J.D. Crowe tattoo parlor T-shirt produced in the late 1980s through the 1990s. The JD Crowe shirts even influenced the merchandise design for the Orphintage T-shirt.
“J.D. Crowe would travel around and sell his tattoo flash and T-shirts to tattoo parlors around the world. The tattoo shops would then take the shirts with his designs on the front and add the parlor's name and info on the back,” Joel Hoffman said. “I love finding these shirts and seeing which shop the shirt is from.”
Hoffman encourages the Athens community and even those from afar to come to the pop-up and be a part of the vintage clothing community.
“I think there's something there for everybody and the price points are for everybody. So don't feel intimidated to come to the pop-up, we love it if it's your first time or your 25th time, we think you can still have a blast going to it,” Hoffman said.