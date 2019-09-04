Once upon a time, bands like the B-52s and R.E.M. were considered “underground.”
The B-52s formed in 1976 and played their first concert a year later at a Valentine’s Day house party for their friends, according to Rolling Stone. R.E.M.’s first show? The group performed as an opening band for a birthday party in 1980, at a church on Oconee Street, according to Salon.
Every band has their own beginning story, whether its at a house party or in a garage. Every band has to start somewhere. For now, here are eight homegrown, Athens bands to check out and where and when you can see them next.
The Pink Stones
Genre: Cosmic country
Upcoming show: Sept. 20 at Georgia Theatre
Social media: @thepinkstoners on Instagram
The Pink Stones, having recently come off their summer residency with the Georgia Theatre rooftop, are experts in dreamy country. The group has performed at several local venues in the past few months, including Flicker Theatre & Bar, Hi-Lo Lounge and the Caledonia Lounge.
The Family Recipe
Genre: Funk fusion
Upcoming show: Sept. 6 at the 40 Watt Club
Social media: @familyrecipeband on Instagram
This genre-bending, five-piece band has hints of jazz, jam and blues in its tunes. The Family Recipe recently played the Classic City Music Festival last April and has played at Akademia Brewing Company for Funky Fridays. If you want a taste of its sound, the band recently dropped an EP “Mushroom for Improvement.”
WesdaRuler
Genre: Hip-hop
Upcoming show: Sept. 13 at the Caledonia Lounge
Social media: @wesdaruler on Instagram
Although Athens isn’t necessarily known for its hip-hop scene, the genre is growing within the city, thanks to artists like Wesdaruler. His latest release, “Ocean Drive” is scheduled to drop Sept. 13.
Hotel Fiction
Genre: Indie pop-rock
Upcoming show: Sept. 5 at the Caledonia Lounge
Social media: @hotelfiction on Instagram
Although the duo that makes up Hotel Fiction has known each other for less than a year, both women have played music for more than 10 years. The band’s single, “Astronaut Kids,” is on streaming sites such as Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify. You might’ve also seen Hotel Fiction on The Lumineer’s Instagram page, where they were featured singing a cover of “My Eyes.”
Divine Mind
Genre: Funk rock
Upcoming show: Sept. 6 at 40 Watt
Social media: @divinemindband on Instagram
Divine Mind has performed alongside The Family Recipe before and will do so again this month. You might’ve heard its debut single, “Expectations,” which was released in July 2018 and is available on Spotify.
Locate S,1
Genre: Mid-fi pop
Upcoming show: On tour
Social media: @locate_s1 on Instagram
Christina Schneider writes songs “layered with facet after facet of shimmering ear candy,” according to Locate S,1’s bandcamp. Although the band played a show on Sept. 3 at the Caledonia Lounge, Locate S,1 will travel for its next few shows, including performances in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Bloomfield
Genre:Rock
Upcoming show: Sept. 5 at the Caledonia Lounge
Social media: @bloomfieldband on Instagram
This four-piece rock band is certainly homegrown and will perform early this month. Recently, Bloomfield has performed at venues like the Caledonia Lounge and Nowhere Bar, as well as at house shows with acts like cosmonot. Bloomfield began selling band T-shirts in April of this year.
Immaterial Possession
Genre: Avant garde
Upcoming show: Oct. 31 at Go Bar
Social media: @immaterialpossession on Instagram
You might’ve caught Immaterial Possession this past summer at AthFest. In the past, the band has also played at Go Bar and the World Famous, as well as at house shows. The group’s genre is difficult to pin down, as Immaterial Possession’s tunes have elements of gothic, psychedelic rock, folk and even deathrock in its music.
