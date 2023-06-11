Hot Corner Festival preserves history and engages youth

Kelly Garrison’s office does not have walls.

The closest thing it has to a ceiling is an expansive blue sky stretching for miles above a hardwood forest. The floors are concrete trails and wooden observation decks lined with brush and abundant vegetation. And her clients? Bears and diverse collections of non-releasable wildlife residents.

Walking through these trails alongside Garrison on a typical weekday requires swift feet and long strides. Where a visitor might hesitate at a fork in the path, Garrison puts a foot down assuredly. Her dynamic enthusiasm is palpable in energetic conversation punctuated by a beaming grin and resounding laughter.