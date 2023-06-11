Hot Corner Festival preserves history and engages youth

Vendors and locals busily set up their tents Saturday morning filling the air along Washington and Hull Street with the aroma of barbecue, marking the start of the 23rd annual Hot Corner Celebration and Soul Food Fest. The vibrant display of colorful tents attracted both locals and out-of-town visitors, creating a day brimming with festivities, community camaraderie, and delectable cuisine.
The festivities began on Thursday with a participant mixer, followed by a scholarship fundraiser at The World Famous. On Friday, the Gospel Kickoff at the First AME Church filled the air with soul-stirring melodies and powerful voices.
Saturday morning began with a rendition of the national anthem, followed by Sylvanus “Zeke” Turner's powerful performance of the timeless anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Co-hosted by Live Wire Athens and WYZI 95.9 the BEAT, the festival featured beloved Black radio personality Barbara "Lady B" Sims as the dynamic emcee.
Distinguished guests, including Dr. Keisha Gantt, President of the ACC School Board Commission of District 7, and Spencer Fry, State Representative of District 118, added prestige to the occasion. Athens-Clarke County Commissioners Carol Myers of District 8, Patrick Davenport of District 1 and Dexter Fisher of District 5 demonstrated their support, underscoring the importance of community engagement and the preservation of the festival's historical legacy.
Beyond the music and esteemed attendees, the festival offered a diverse array of engaging events. A barbecue cook-off, featuring local pitmasters showcasing their culinary prowess, commenced at 1 p.m.
Additionally, the Hot Corner Association awarded four $500 scholarships to high school students, with plans to increase that number to six in the future. According to their website, the recipients demonstrated a commitment to learning more about the Hot Corner era in Athens’ history through an essay prompt and attended the festival.
This was followed by the car and bike competition which mesmerized the crowd with old school rides and masterful craftsmanship. For those seeking mental stimulation or some shade, a chess and checkers competition provided a welcomed respite from the lively atmosphere.
This year, the festival committee actively sought to increase youth participation, by reaching out to local school systems and church youth groups. The return of the Clarke Central Orchestra and performances by the Destined Incorporated "Read to Succeed" summer program at New Grove Baptist Church showcased the talents of young participants.
This year's festival centered on growth and preservation. From the early 1900s to the 1960s, Hot Corner thrived with 66 black-owned businesses spanning from the corner of Washington and Hull Streets to Baxter Street.
Today, only a few of those original 66 businesses remain, one being Wilson's Styling Shop, owned by festival founder Homer Wilson. In 2000, when Wilson launched the festival, only a handful of Black-owned vendors and a few local musicians participated. This year, the event boasted a total of 81 booths and over two dozen performers.
Wilson and the festival committee are committed to preserving and sharing the rich history of African-American entrepreneurship in Athens, as well as inspiring young minds to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.
"It's not just a Black festival, but it is a historical festival, where we are celebrating and paying homage to people who came before us," said Tawana Mattox, Hot Corner chairperson.
The Hot Corner Celebration and Soul Fest epitomized community spirit while celebrating the vibrant history and culture of Athens. Year after year, the festival continues to grow, attracting visitors who immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere and embrace the enduring legacy of Hot Corner.
"We can support each other in black business. And that's why we put such an emphasis on vendors because it's about black economics, which is what Hot Corner was," said Mattox.
As the festival drew to a close attendees continued their celebration with an afterparty at 9:00 pm, hosted at The World Famous.