Students who live away from home for college bear a huge responsibility to take care of themselves. These students are required to go to class, maintain a balanced routine and most importantly, fuel their body. As a result, the stress of college can impact a student’s image of food.
Some students find comfort in indulgence, while others restrict their diet completely. This illicit stress and other pressing factors can lead to eating disorders. Unfortunately, most college students do not even know that they struggle with an eating disorder, according to Child Mind Institute.
The most accessible way to challenge an eating disorder is through arguably the most popular places on University of Georgia campus: the dining halls. Not only are dining halls places to study with friends, but they also have great access to delicious meals.
The university’s dining halls can be safe havens for those who have endured restrictive eating disorders and want to recover, but can be torture for those who overindulge in food.
Two very common eating disorders are anorexia nervosa and binge-eating. Anorexia nervosa includes a very restrictive diet, while binge-eating disorder includes consuming excessively large amounts of food. These two drastically different illnesses control the lives of college students, and both can be either challenged or enhanced by UGA dining halls.
If a student who is undergoing anorexia goes to the dining hall, they might feel encouraged to recover and challenge their restrictive mindset. The responsibility of taking care of oneself is challenged in the dining hall, and it can provide a better relationship with food. However, the environment can feel overwhelming and scare those who are restrictive in their diets.
UGA provides five dining halls to its students. This access to food can be triggering to those who binge-eat, and helpful to those who intentionally limit their eating.
“In some ways, the option of having too many choices makes you not want any,” junior Lindsay Chappell said. “Some people would be overwhelmed in that environment, and that [could] deter eating. Some people also have anxiety towards eating in front of [others]. Even though no one is necessarily looking at you, you still have those thoughts of, ‘Are they looking at my portion sizes?’”
Chappell said that she liked the options of having five dining halls. She particularly likes the convenience of it and, in regards to good quality food, she thinks UGA students are lucky to have access to different options.
“I think the dining hall would be stressful for those with binge-eating disorder because it does not give a limit,” senior Sandy Dang said. “There would have been times where I would just keep eating until I got sick just because I could.”
Another challenging extent of eating disorders and dining halls is the stress of having to spend all of the remaining balance in one’s account. This stress of maximizing what food to get by spending the money before the year ends can trigger restrictive and indulgent behaviors.
“I don’t want to say people are willing to sacrifice their health for the sake of losing money, but it's the realistic truth of the thought of, ‘I’m wasting money because I didn’t go to the dining hall,’” Chappell said.
With the summer season approaching, many students are avoiding the dining hall altogether. This mentality can be dangerous and lead to other eating disorders.
“Some students would cut back on going to the dining hall because summer is around the corner and having the summer body is ideal,” Dang said “In my opinion, it could be hard to get a summer body while going to the dining hall because you go there when you’re hungry and there’s so many choices that you end up getting more than you intended”.
A good way to alleviate the stress of a dining hall is through getting help while in the dining hall. Of course, every person needs treatment according to their needs, but there are UGA resources that could be therapeutic for a person who is struggling with an eating disorder.
UGA’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services helps students with eating disorders. The center provides services including individual therapy, group counseling or Peer Nutrition Educators.
Peer Nutrition Educators is a group of upper level dietician and nutrition students who help those diagnosed with eating disorders. The group focuses on topics like how to eat well in college, how to have a well-balanced diet on a budget and healthily eating in the dining hall. These conversations help UGA students feel less nervous to reach out for help.
“I think for some people exposure therapy totally works, but it is not a one size fits all thing,” Chappell said.
It’s important to recognize the broadness of eating disorders, as well as the variety of ways they affect different people. Chappell offers her own suggestions in regards to how to combat this issue.
“I think a dual-plan would be needed, like with a dining hall and with a nutritionist,” Chappell said. “I do appreciate the UGA market trailers. I think they have good options for people afraid about portion sizes. I think it could be something that can be further implemented for people who are afraid to eat in front of other people, or if they are scared to eat too much or too little.”