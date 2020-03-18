Amid growing concerns for the spread of COVID-19, a number of local coffee shops are temporarily shifting their service models, hours of operation and measures of sanitation in the interest of public health.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of five Athens area coffee shops adopting new measures in response to social distancing recommendations.
Jittery Joe’s
All Jittery Joe's cafes have restricted indoor seating and will only serve drinks to-go or through a drive-thru, according to a post on the brand’s official Instagram page.
Cafes have removed its self-serve condiment stations, and baristas will add cream and sugar upon customers’ requests, head roaster Charlie Mustard said. Additionally, cafes will not serve drinks in personal cups to prevent cross-contamination. The brand will continue shipping all online coffee orders, and will waive shipping fees if customers order more than two cans.
Mustard said the Jittery Joe’s roasting facility on Barber Street has adopted increased sanitation measures, including disinfecting surfaces regularly and closing off its previously “open environment.” Despite limiting cafe spaces, Jittery Joe’s will continue to roast coffee for the foreseeable future, Mustard said.
“We’re here now roasting the coffee and we’ll be here when it’s over,” Mustard said. “We’ve been doing this for 25 years and we love doing it, and so we really feel that we’ll all get through this, we’ll just have to be mindful and think of others.”
1000 Faces
1000 Faces Coffee will only serve drinks in its in-house ceramic mugs or to-go cups and will no longer accept personal mugs, according to a notice posted on its Instagram page.
The coffee shop has not closed its dining area, general manager Mike Young said, but it has removed the self-serve condiment station. Customers must request creamers, sugar and water from baristas behind the bar. All surfaces, including its bathrooms, door handles, tables and chairs will be sanitized "with increased frequency throughout the day," according to the post.
Young said many of the customers are “self-electing” to practice social distancing by taking drinks to-go.
The coffee shop also advised customers to avoid visiting the cafe if they are experiencing any symptoms of the illness.
Buvez
Barber Street’s Buvez has temporarily shut its doors to "ensure the overall health of our community," according to an announcement posted on its Instagram page. The coffee shop encouraged customers to stock up on coffee from local vendors, including 1000 Faces and Jittery Joe's.
A newly-developed venue space for bands, the coffee shop was a fervent supporter of supporting bands and musicians during the early days of the pandemic.
Hendershot’s Coffee
Hendershot’s Coffee will only offer to-go orders for the foreseeable future, according to a post made on its Facebook page. The coffee shop has shifted its hours of operation to 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The coffee shop will allow patrons to stay on its patio and freely access its internet.
Additionally, the coffee shop has canceled or postponed all booked events for the next two weeks, including the Alash Ensemble performance on March 18.
The decisions were made in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, according to the post.
Zombie Coffee and Donuts
Zombie Coffee and Donuts has closed its dining area and shifted to in-store pickup, curbside delivery and home delivery service models.
The store has limited its hours of operation to 7 a.m.-8 p.m. throughout the week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays. The donut shop will fulfill orders for in-store pickup or curbside delivery through its website and home delivery orders through GrubHub, UberEats, Bulldawg Food and its website.
