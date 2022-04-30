Every year on the last Saturday in April, Independent Bookstore Day is celebrated. Some bookstores mark the day with anything from parties to giveaways to hosting authors.
Locally, Avid Bookshop will host an outdoor story time with Evan Bush, former Athens-Clarke County children’s librarian, from 11:30 a.m to 12:15 p.m. on the greenspace at The Park at Five Points.
This year is the first time since 2019 that Avid will have an in-person celebration for IBD. Throughout the day, Avid will also have limited-edition gifts, a reveal of new merchandise and giveaways. Not to mention, “big announcements,” according to its website.
Modeled after Record Store Day which began in 2008, Indie Bookstore Day celebrates the culture of indie bookstores and the impact the stores have in their communities.
An independent or indie bookstore is a bookstore that is independently owned and not part of a chain retailer.
According to the IndieBound website, “When you shop at small businesses, you help your community, the environment, and the economy.”
Indie bookstores spend time curating authors, books and merchandise to build a unique customer experience that may be harder to be find at larger stores.
“We stay true to the “buy local first” mantra, choosing to support independent, locally-owned businesses for supplies whenever possible and opting to work with highly-rated, ethically sound national businesses when a local option isn't available,” Avid’s website reads.
A novel celebration for an industry dedicated to selling novels, Independent Bookstore Day serves to recognize these book stores, which have offered customers a place to commune, discuss topics and learn.