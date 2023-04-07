From egg hunts to church services, parades and festivals, Athens is preparing to observe Easter this weekend. Here are seven ways to hop into the festivities and celebrate the holiday.
Easter Family Fun Day
Where: Crossroads Community Church, 550 Harve Mathis Road
When: Saturday, April 8, 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Hosted by Crossroads Community Church, Easter Family Fun Day will feature an egg hunt, a Brella Studio art truck and a Chick-fil-A food truck.
Friends of Five Points Easter Egg Hunt
Where: Memorial Park
When: Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m.
Price: Free
The Friends of Five Points and Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services are hosting their 16th annual Easter egg hunt this year, which will include photo opportunities with the Easter bunny.
Athens Farmers Market Egg Hunt
Where: Bishop Park
When: Saturday, April 15, 10:30 a.m.
Price: Free for children 12 and under
The Athens Farmers Market is back with their annual egg hunt, but this year has a little twist – prize eggs that contain gifts from vendors, such as shirts, plant starts and cookies. Attendees can meet at the welcome booth to participate.
Due to inclement weather, the hunt will be rescheduled from Saturday, April 8 to Saturday, April 15.
Breakfast with the Bunny
Where: Memorial Park recreation hall
When: Saturday, April 8, 9-9:45 a.m. and 10-10:45 a.m.
Price: $5 for Athens-Clarke County residents, $7.50 for non-residents
Hosted by Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services, families can enjoy a sit-down biscuit breakfast, crafts and a morning with the Easter bunny. There are two sessions with 40 spots per session, and all guests are required to register online. Children under the age of one can attend for free and are not required to register.
“I just love seeing the smiles on kids' faces when they have breakfast with the bunny,” said Andrew Sticha, marketing program specialist for ACC Leisure Services. “ It’s adorable, it’s the cutest thing ever. Everybody’s smiling, everybody’s happy.”
Commerce Easter Parade and Egg Hunt
Where: Begins on Georgia Avenue, ends on the First Baptist Church lawn
When: Saturday, April 8, 10:15 a.m. - noon
Price: Free
Just a 30-minute hop from the University of Georgia campus, Commerce Main Street will host their annual Commerce Easter Parade and Egg Hunt. The parade will start on Georgia Avenue and go down Elm Street to the First Baptist Church lawn, with participants in decorated bikes, tricycles and battery-operated vehicles. An egg hunt will then follow on the lawn.
Parade judging is at 10:30 a.m., and those interested in entering the parade must email mainstreet@commercega.gov to register.
Easter Bunny at Rush Athens Trampoline Park
Where: Rush Athens Trampoline Park
When: Saturday, April 8, 10:30-11 a.m.
Price: $16 general admission for one hour jump
Take photos and hop with the Easter Bunny at Rush Athens Trampoline Park.
Attend a church service
As some of the most important days in Christianity, churches all over Athens are hosting Good Friday and Easter services this Easter weekend.
Cornerstone Church will have services on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with an egg hunt following each service. Services are also available to be streamed online.
Story Church Athens will launch their very first worship night on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the Morton Theatre.
Athens Church will have Good Friday services on Friday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Easter services on Sunday at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Other church services around Athens can be found online.