This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday, March 17, and Athenians can take full advantage of weekend celebrations. Find something green to wear and try your luck at these local events.
The Southern Brewing Company St. Patrick’s Day Bash
Treat yourself to a festive beer and live music at The Southern Brewing Company’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash. On March 17, the brewery will be opening early at 3 p.m. and host a free concert from bands Velvet Willow and MixTape, a ‘90s cover band.
The bash will continue on March 18, with performances from Green Flag Band, Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance, That’s Rad and a Pogues tribute by The Knockouts. Tickets are $7 if purchased in advance on The Southern Brewing Company website and $10 at the door for those 21 years old and up. The ticket includes a free pint, and everyone 20 years old and under can enter for free.
The event will also feature food trucks, Cuchulainn Irish Red Ale and limited edition glassware.
“We love all the live music that we host… so if people want to come on out, bring their family, enjoy the live music and some green beer — that’s going to be a great day for everyone,” Parker Pearson, general manager at The Southern Brewing Company in Athens, said.
Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful: Keepin’ it Green and Brew-tiful
Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful will host their Keepin it Green and Brew-tiful event at Terrapin Beer Co. from 5-8 p.m. on March 17. Entry is free and there will be a variety of activities such as a local celebrity dunk tank, raffle, costume contest, food truck and Irish dancing.
Executive director of KACCB, Stacee Farrell, said Terrapin has been supportive of the nonprofit’s mission to educate and empower Athenians in environmental and beautification efforts. The brewery has also hosted the KACCB Green Life Awards.
“They’re just very interested in sustainability, and so they’re very supportive of us,” Farrell said.
The event will be held to raise funds for the daffodil planting project on Loop 10, which Farrell calls the “pot of gold.”
Legacy Reunion of Earth Wind & Fire Alumni
Enjoy a night of music at the Legacy Reunion of Earth Wind & Fire Alumni concert on March 17. The Athens Symphony Orchestra will join dynasty alumni members to perform songs from the legendary band Earth Wind & Fire at 7:30 p.m. at The Classic Center Theatre.
Tickets can be purchased on The Classic Center website.
Athens Official St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
Grab a group of friends and stroll through downtown visiting local bars. PubCrawls is hosting three St. Patrick’s Day-themed pub crawls on March 11, 17 and 18.
Tickets can be purchased on pubcrawls.com and include free entry to bars and deals on food and drinks. The event also features a social media costume contest with prizes for the best photos and videos.
Live Irish and Irish-influenced Appalachian music
Hog-Eyed Man, a local Irish and Appalachian acoustic duo, will perform with multi-instrumentalist Paddy League at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Hendershot’s in a concert sponsored by the University of Georgia Willson Center for Humanities and Arts.
The next day, on March 18, Athens-Clarke County Library will host the musicians in a family-friendly Live at the Library concert at 11 a.m. The event, "Celebrating the Irish Roots of Appalachian Fiddle Music: Music and Conversation with Jason Cade, Panayotis League and Rob McMaken,” will feature the three instrumentalists performing acoustic Irish and Irish-influenced Appalachian music.