Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate love in all its forms, from friendship to romantic love to self-love. Caring for yourself can include spending time with others, exercising, starting a new hobby or simply finding time to relax. Here are six ways to show love to yourself this Valentine’s Day.
Above Barre Galentine’s Day workout
Above Barre, a barre fitness studio, is hosting a Galentine’s workout class on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. to encourage community and friendship. There will also be a makeup pop-up shop and sweet treats at the event, which costs $5 to attend.
The instructor for the class, Natalie Boone, hopes the event can bring together those with similar interests.
“The event is an opportunity for women in our community to gather with their friends and meet new like-minded people. For instance, [they can do] an exciting workout while supporting multiple local businesses,” Boone said.
Ramsey's Love Your Body cycling class
The Ramsey Fitness Center at the University of Georgia is hosting a cycling class on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. that is free for members, which includes all UGA students.
The class is meant to encourage students to appreciate their bodies for what they can do, not what they can’t, according to the fitness center’s website.
Lydia Erens, a junior exercise and sports sciences double major, is a group fitness instructor at Ramsey. Her goal for the class is for people to remember how to appreciate their body and not feel like they have to look a certain way.
“The main goal of doing this and what I hope people get from doing the class is just being appreciative of physical activity, and that our body can do these things,” Erens said. “It's so people can enjoy exercise and not always [try] to be obtaining this image.”
Massages and facials at Urban Sanctuary Spa
Massage and facial appointments at Urban Sanctuary Spa can be a way to relax and practice self-love. While the spa offers couple massages, customers can also book spa parties for friends to celebrate one another as opposed to a significant other.
Adopt or foster a new pet
Show yourself love by caring for a pet and adopting or fostering from the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter. The shelter is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the rescue updates their Facebook page regularly with which pets are up for adoption.
Good Dirt Clay Studio pottery classes
Creating art and starting a hobby is another way to practice self-love. Good Dirt Clay Studio offers one-time “Try Clay” classes every Friday night and Sunday afternoon, a great way to strike up a possible passion for pottery.
Spend time with your friends
Nikki Serafin, a sophomore management information systems and risk management and insurance double major, plans to spend Valentine’s Day roller skating with friends at Athens Skate Inn to spread the love.
“Valentine's Day is not just a day of getting with your significant other. It's about spreading love. A good way to do that could be volunteering somewhere or just getting with your friends and having a good time,” Serafin said.