“Is it recyclable?” a familiar poster asks, thumbtacked throughout University of Georgia freshman dorms on bulletin boards. This poster, displayed by University Housing, advertises that many single-use plastic items that are thrown out on campus in recycling bins are actually not recyclable.
The posters around campus are an informative display of what can and cannot be recycled in the Athens community. However, college students often miss the message.
Elizabeth Finley, a junior social entrepreneurship major and the Greek life intern at UGA’s Office of Sustainability, believes education on recycling is crucial.
“There's a lot of misinformation about recycling. Also, you have such a huge influx of people coming to UGA from all these different counties and states where recycling laws or possibly rules vary,” Finley said.
In reference to the University Housing poster and in accordance with Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, items such as plastic cutlery, plastic bags and styrofoam cannot be accepted in mixed recycling.
Finley shared that the H.O.P.E. rule can help students and community members remember what can be recycled. The acronym stands for Hard, One Material, Post-it Note and Empty. Items must be made of hard plastic, one material, must be larger than a Post-it Note and must be clean and empty to be recycled in Athens.
If non-recyclable materials are thrown into blue-bins, they will more than likely be dumped into landfills, creating more pollution.
Mounina Ba, a sophomore social entrepreneurship major, believes awareness on recyclable materials and promoting sustainable practices is key.
“If [students] have not been exposed to recycling, there is nothing that is pulling or enforcing them to recycle,” Ba said. “It needs to be a concept where it is advertised so that [students] know how and what to recycle.”
Anna Jane Morale, an intended finance major and UGA freshman, believes that the posters on campus are not effective at informing students of best recycling practices.
“I would say to put [the posters] in the bathroom, where they are more visibly accessible as the [mirrors] are what we see every single day,” Morale said. “I think that would be so much more helpful because bulletin boards get cluttered.”
Another sustainable option is to use reusable items that don’t need to be thrown away. Metal utensils or cups and reusable plastic bags are efficient options that minimize waste.
Materials that cannot be recycled in regular bins, such as styrofoam, wrappers or plastic cup lids can also be dropped off at the UGA Science Library or at Kroger, Publix or Lowes. CHaRM or the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, is an option close to campus that accepts nearly all recyclable materials and compost.
By encouraging these sustainable options and increasing awareness on recyclable materials in Athens, students can help keep the community clean, today and for future generations.