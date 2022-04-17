With each sunrise comes the promise of a new day. When the sun rose on Sunday, those who celebrate Easter woke up to the promise of a new and eternal life, free from sin. To most Christians, Easter means Jesus has risen — resurrected three days after his crucifixion to mark the end of the Lenten season.
Heavy cloths covering church statues will be pulled off to reveal Jesus and the cross as families and friends make their way to celebrate what is arguably the most important day of the Christian calendar. In both Athens and hometown cities, Christian University of Georgia students plan to celebrate the holiday in various ways.
Athens Church held an online service at 10 a.m. to accommodate those near and far from Athens. First Christian Church, located in downtown Athens, hosted an Easter breakfast at 10 a.m. before an 11 a.m. online or in-person service.
The Catholic Center at the University of Georgia has a large congregation of mostly students. On Easter Sunday, they hosted Mass at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for those staying in the city. Ethan Dawidowicz, a sophomore finance major, stayed in Athens to attend Holy Thursday Mass and the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday at the Catholic Center.
On Saturday, Dawidowicz joined his peers from the Catholic Center at UGA to provide food and clothing to homeless people in downtown Atlanta through Mercy Missions Atlanta, a missionary group. He is one student who is returning home to celebrate Easter Sunday.
“I’m most looking forward to the joy [on Easter] that people show by what they wear, how they act and by them simply smiling,” Dawidowicz said. “There would be no Christianity without this holiday. I’m just excited for people to celebrate it to the fullest.”
Sophie Gould, a sophomore communication sciences and disorders major, also celebrated Holy Week at the Catholic Center at UGA but will return home for Easter Sunday.
“Easter has always been a family thing,” Gould said. “I’ve never spent it away from my family. [My grandma] was a very big role model for me and my faith so getting to spend extra time with her on Easter is going to be really special. [Easter] obviously looks different for everybody. A lot of my friends are staying [in Athens] to celebrate with each other, but I just really like going home to my family.”
Shawn Ohuabunwa, a junior communication studies major, plans to stay in Athens to celebrate Easter. Ohuabunwa serves at Living Hope Church as a worship leader, a role that played into his decision to stay in Athens as some of his peers travel home.
“I definitely would obviously love to be with my family during this time, and I’ve had a lot of really special Easter moments with my family growing up,” Ohuabunwa said. “But leading worship is just a whole other ballpark because it really is something that’s so sacred and special. You’re getting the privilege and the honor of getting to lead God’s people into his presence. I don’t take it lightly at all.”
Not everyone will celebrate Easter due to variations in denominations and religious beliefs. However, priests and ministers have consistently reported a sharp increase in church attendance on Easter, according to the Pew Research Center. Ohuabunwa said he is looking forward to having a larger group of people attend church on the holiday.
“I’m excited for God to use [Easter] to reach them and connect with them,” Ohuabunwa said. “I just hope that people who don’t normally come to churches will find a new connection and a new appreciation for and with God … to realize that they can experience his love all the time, not just on one Sunday in April.”