On Feb. 2, the Hispanic Student Association at the University of Georgia announced Maria Canals-Barrera as the 2022 Affirming Latinx Achievements and Success ceremony keynote speaker.
Barrera is best known for her roles as Theresa Russo on the Disney Channel show “Wizards of Waverly Place” and Connie Torres in the 2008 Disney Channel film “Camp Rock.”
The ALAS ceremony is held for graduating Hispanic or Latinx students in UGA’s Tate Grand Hall. In 2020, the ceremony was canceled and took virtual format in 2021, so this year it will be making an in person return.
“A big part of [ALAS] is to be able to include our family members in this special moment for us because a lot of our family members don't speak English,” HSA president Emelynn Arroyave, said.
Arroyave described the bilingual ceremony as a cultural community celebration, one that highlights Hispanic and Latinx students’ successes and is inclusive.
Patricia Lozada, a senior advertising major, said when looking back on her time in HSA, being involved in the organization since freshman year made her upcoming graduation even more monumental for her.
“I can't even put into words how proud I am of our exec board, especially our president, Emelynn … the work behind the scenes … speaks volumes about how much HSA has grown,” Lozada said. “It's transformed to a capacity that I never thought it would have been able to.”
Getting Canals-Barrera to be the keynote speaker was something Arroyave wanted before she even became president of HSA. Once elected president, she began trying to turn this thought into a reality.
“I wanted to bring someone that would get people excited but that's [also] attainable … for some reason, Theresa, the mom from ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ is just what came into my head and that stuck,” Arroyave said. “I looked at her Instagram and I saw that she had her agent's email in her bio. So, I emailed the manager, and we were just emailing back and forth and negotiating, and then ended up finalizing it.”
Arroyave hopes that bringing such a big name to UGA will be a fitting “final parting gift” for graduating students.
“I truly feel like I'm going out with a bang. Even aside from having her as our keynote speaker itself, the fact that we were able to even consider that in the first place, like the emotions I feel [are] so much gratitude. I really feel like leaving here after this semester, I can wholeheartedly say that I'm leaving HSA with a good future,” Lozada said.
Since Hispanic and Latinx students make up 5.8% of the UGA student population, Arroyave explained that HSA has tried to create a “home away from home” for them.
“It's really easy to feel alienated or out of place if you don't see a lot of people who look like you. So our main purpose is to really be a place of refuge for those students, but also we are open to non-Hispanic students and just anyone who's interested in the culture,” Arroyave said.
Lozada confirmed the organization was successful in forming a comforting community and said she would urge others to find communities that speak to them.
“I would say being involved has honestly given me lifelong friends I never really thought I would have had coming into college. I never knew I could grow so close to people to that magnitude. I feel like it's really through sharing our culture together because I feel like growing up, it's kind of hard to balance that identity,” Lozada said.
Opening up the ceremony to other students is something that HSA is still trying to figure out, according to Arroyave. She explained that they need to ensure enough space is left for the graduates and their families. In the end, she hopes Hispanic and Latinx students learn something from the experience of bringing Canals-Barrera to Athens.
“Hispanic students might think, ‘Oh, we're only 5% of the population.’ But, no, you are a big deal and you're worthy of all the praise, of all the ceremonies and all the celebrations,” Arroyave said.