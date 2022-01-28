‘Humbling and heartwarming’: The national championship’s impact on UGA merchandise stores

When the University of Georgia football team won the national championship on Jan. 10, they were almost instantly outfitted with black and gold “Victory Lane” t-shirts and hats. For Bulldogs fans who waited over 40 years for new national championship merchandise, getting their hands on victory apparel became a priority.
This shopping surge put local merchandise stores in a unique position, especially following economic hardships brought on by the pandemic and the 2020 football season when Sanford Stadium’s limited capacity stunted the number of visitors in town.
Though the 2021 season is becoming more distant as memorable players declare for the NFL draft and championship celebrations cease, the victory will have a lasting impact on Athens’ UGA merchandise stores.
Initial excitement
“I haven't slept much,” Laura Beaghan, owner of University Spirit — a local merchandise store — said the Friday after the Bulldogs won their championship game.
The week following the championship, University Spirit was working with only part of its normal full-time staff. Beaghan, who runs the store with her husband, didn’t know until the night of the game that business was about to boom as customers began shopping for championship merch.
While working with a smaller staff than usual, Beaghan also had to compete with big box stores. In the rush to buy merchandise in the days after the win, some customers turned to retail giants like Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors, leaving mom and pop retailers behind. Taylor Maggiore, Beaghan’s daughter, took to Twitter to advocate shopping local for championship garb.
At The Red Zone, a UGA merchandise store off of Clayton Street, owners Scott and Mindy Towe also faced struggles in the wake of the victory. Selling national championship merchandise is a challenge due to the increased demand for products and an influx of customers. However, it’s also exciting to be a part of, Scott Towe said in an email to The Red & Black.
“Opening the boxes of red and black shirts (some of which are still "hot-off-the-presses") and watching people step in for a closer look is the fun part for us,” Scott Towe wrote. “Each customer has a personal Georgia Bulldog story to tell, or they are looking for the perfect championship gear for a friend or relative who shares their passion for the Dawgs.”
History
When Rick and Lesley Maggiore opened their UGA merchandise stores, University Spirit and The Clubhouse in 1975, the Georgia Bulldogs hadn’t won a national championship in over 30 years. After the couple attended the 1980 national championship in New Orleans, it would be over 40 years before the Bulldogs secured another national title.
The Maggiore’s businesses were always a family affair, and the two stores are now run by the couple’s daughters, Beaghan and her sister Lisa Royals, who now runs The Clubhouse with her husband. Growing up, they watched their parents work hard to maintain their businesses through the ups and downs of Georgia football.
“My mother used to tell us as kids that our livelihood rested on the shoulders of 18 to 22-year-old football players on a football field,” Beaghan said.
Even if their fate relies partly upon young men clad in helmets and shoulder pads, stores like the Maggiore’s have withstood the test of time. Taylor Maggiore, a recent UGA alum, grew up in the stores, working alongside her grandfather to ring up customers’ orders with what she described as an ancient, giant-sized cash register. She also has fond memories of attending tailgates behind University Spirit, where her grandparents would gather every Saturday with their friends from college.
Scott Towe has lived in Athens for over 30 years and has owned and operated The Red Zone, along with his wife, Mindy Towe, for nearly 20. He and his business have experienced their fair share of football heartbreaks and triumphs, from the 2017 national championship loss to the 2019 Notre Dame game.
“In 2012 and again in 2017, we spent many hours analyzing and selecting the best merchandise for The Red Zone,” Scott Towe wrote. “Sadly, despite their valiant efforts, the team fell just short of the goal both previous times. The third time was the charm!”
Looking ahead
This year’s national championship victory comes at a particularly good time for local merchandise stores. The stores were forced to move mostly online in the spring of 2020, and the limited capacity at Sanford Stadium that fall didn’t help sales. Shipments of products were delayed by supply chain issues. The national championship win is a “lifesaver,” Taylor Maggiore said.
But even as championship merchandise drives up sales, what the victory means to Athens can’t be measured solely by economic impact. The win has injected a bit of life into the Classic City after a two-year long battle with COVID-19 and a 41-year championship drought.
“The impact of a national championship on Athens can be measured to some degree in revenue dollars, but also, there is an immeasurable boost to the overall spirit of our town,” Towe wrote.
Georgia fans will undoubtedly be excited about the 2021 win for years to come, but as the initial excitement from the championship dies down, the merchandise stores are in a good place for the offseason.
Beaghan explained that how the Bulldogs perform in their bowl game each year determines what the offseason will be like for sales. For merchandise stores, the Bulldogs losing their bowl game might lead to a disenchanted customer base and a slow spring and summer for the businesses. But, Beaghan and Royals aren’t worried about this offseason.
“We're anticipating national champion excitement all the way through the fall. I mean, I can imagine that our spring game is going to be pretty exciting. I think it's gonna just carry on into the next season,” Royals said.
Taylor Maggiore said she was thankful for the customers who have supported her family’s businesses over the last four decades and during the excitement following the championship. She has met customers who have shopped at the businesses for years — students who used to buy products from her grandparents are now alumni who buy the same products from her mom.
“I think it's really telling that they are still open after 45 years, being a small business and selling such a niche product,” Taylor Maggiore said. “Our stores are as much of Athens as Athens is to us.”
Royals, Beaghan and Scott Towe echoed Taylor Maggiore’s gratitude for loyal and supportive customers. The support of the Athens community has been “humbling and heartwarming,” Beaghan said.
“There's quite a few of us in town who are independently-owned, and so it's just nice that people are supporting all of those stores right now,” Beaghan said.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated how long The Red Zone has been open. The Red & Black regrets this error, and it has been fixed.