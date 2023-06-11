Inclusive Recovery Athens hosts symposium on LGBTQ+ recovery

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration defines recovery as “a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live self-directed lives, and strive to reach their full potential.”
Recovery is attainable for everyone, even if it looks different for each person. This message was at the core of Inclusive Recovery Athens’ symposium on LGBTQ+ recovery on June 10.
People of all ages and identities gathered at a venue on Barber Street to champion community and support access to resources for members of the LGBTQ+ community who struggle with addiction, mental health and more.
Inclusive Recovery Athens, which was founded in 2022, is the first LGBTQ+ recovery community organization, or RCO, in the state, said Danielle Bonanno, executive director of Inclusive Recovery Athens and president of the Athens Pride and Queer Collective. The organization's goal is to bridge the gap between the LGBTQ+ community and recovery.
“Our mission is to provide affirmation or recovery support services so that individuals can lead happier, healthier lives,” Bonanno said. “Today's event is really just about speaking out about our needs, hearing stories of queer people in recovery, identifying additional challenges and sharing resources.”
Brian Kite, RCO development program manager for the Georgia Council for Recovery, said planning for the symposium has been in the works for at least six months.
“We believe that people support what they helped create,” Kite said. “It's a group of folks rallying around a cause that are going to drive something forward.”
Local organizations with support and recovery resources had tables at the symposium for attendees to connect with. Rapid HIV testing, voter registration and COVID vaccinations were also available.
“I think when everyone has access to recovery, we as a community are better,” Cameron Jay Harrelson, past president and current board member of APQC, said.
Sam Presley, a certified recovery empowerment specialist, medication assisted treatment specialist, forensic peer mentor and certified drug and alcohol counselor in training, emceed the symposium, which included a variety of speakers, a panel, a drag show lunch and a raffle, including prizes such as gift cards to Pink Goblin Tattoo & Piercing, products from Sisters of The Moon Sacred Home and Self Care and a television.
Several speakers in long-term recovery, and some in the early stages of their journey, shared how recovery has made them a better partner, parent, friend, worker and family member. Many, including Presley, have gone on to work in environments that allow them to support others in their recovery journeys, something many didn’t have themselves for a long time.
“Today, my life is so different because of things like this [event]. I only wish that they were there when I was younger,” Jacki Cosper, a panelist, said.
Multiple speakers shared how their struggles with addiction date back to when they were teenagers, some even younger, growing up with families who didn’t accept them or were plagued by addiction. Now, they are breaking the cycle of generational trauma and substance abuse.
Throughout the day, multiple speakers discussed a connection to a higher power despite coming from religious backgrounds that were not accepting of them. One of the speakers in long-term recovery, Cole Knapper, is a chaplain, as well as vice president of Athens Reparation Action, a nonprofit collecting monetary reparations for Athenians impacted by racism.
One phrase repeated throughout the event was: “The opposite of addiction is connection.” Establishing a community and pursuing healthy relationships was an element of healing in the stories shared.
“Places like this, where anyone is welcome, regardless of what's going on, who they identify as and where they came from, that is so needed in this community,” Kelsey Latimer, another panelist, said.
Though the event covered some heavy topics, the atmosphere was anything but grim, with attendees cheering on speakers and showing unconditional support for those around them.
“It is my belief that everybody deserves the right to recover,” Brandy Anderson, co-founder of Inclusive Recovery Athens, said. “And a lot of times our queer community and other marginalized communities can't really find a space that supports recovery, especially those that are in multiple pathways to recovery.”
Championing recovery and supporting others in their journey is a personal mission for Anderson. In 2016, she founded Acceptance Recovery Center, a long-term intensive recovery residence in Athens; Anderson also serves as CEO.
In order to improve recovery resources, one segment of the symposium was dedicated to having attendees respond to various questions about recovery. Gene Conroy, assistant executive director of operation for the Georgia Council for Recovery, emphasized the importance of person-centered pathways and resources.
During lunch, drag queens performed for the audience and shared their testimonies about how recovery has touched their lives. Karmella Macchiato hosted and Nik@Nite, Yutoya Leon and the Legendary Sophia Lo’Rent performed. They shed light on how drag queens are often paid for their time with drugs and alcohol, leading many in the community to have substance abuse problems. To combat this trend, Nik@Nite and Yutoya Leon hosted a sober drag show in Atlanta last year.
Recovery is an ongoing process, as is establishing better resources in the community. The goal of the symposium was to increase accessibility and visibility, with the hope of hosting more events and creating more physical spaces where members of the LGBTQ+ community feel safe seeking help on their own roads to recovery.