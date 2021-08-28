The University of Georgia’s Indian Student Association held its annual fall fling on Friday evening in the Memorial Hall ballroom. This event was a welcomed return to some normality after a year dominated by COVID-19.
ISA is a student organization that provides a support system to Indian students and plans several events surrounding Indian culture. The organization is made up of Indian students, faculty and families residing in Athens.
The fall fling is a welcome event for new students from India filled with food, games and performances. The goal is to break the ice between the old and new students.
Attendees filled the ballroom adorned with fall-themed decorations to socialize, take pictures and enjoy the festivities.
For many of the students at the event, this year spent at UGA is the first time they will be outside of India.
These students are overcoming culture shocks, time zone changes and challenging their expectations of the U.S.
Richa Bajaj, a doctoral student and the vice president of ISA, said, “We want the [new students] to feel comfortable and get to know the community more because it is a huge culture shock when they come over here.”
Bajaj noted the travel bans and closure of embassies last year due to the pandemic, which led to many students being unable to travel to the U.S. Bajaj said this year the organization will focus more on mental health in reaction to the panic surrounding COVID-19.
The event kicked off with the new students, current students and adult mentors sharing their experiences regarding living in America.
Some of the biggest surprises for new students were driving on a different side of the road, crossing the street and trying all the different cuisines.
Gibson Foss, a UGA alumni and former president of ISA, said the hardest part about the transition to the U.S. from India was getting acquainted with the vastly different culture.
“The people are very different in India, but growing accustomed to the culture was easier than I expected. People in the South are very nice and very fond of small talk,” Foss said.
This discussion was followed by a performance from Sonya Dannenberg, a sophomore political science and film major, dancing a Bollywood number.
Subsequently, Sachin Nambiar, a doctoral student studying chemistry, sang several popular Indian songs like “Kal Ho Naa Ho” while he played the ukulele, encouraging the crowd to join along with him.
After numerous fun games such as tongue twisters, charades and tombola — an Indian game resembling bingo — the performances rounded out with a highly entertaining dance number by Swaraj Pawar, a UGA graduate student studying computer science.
The fall fling concluded with a delicious assortment of traditional Indian foods like biryani, gulab jamun, paneer, raita and more.
ISA is an integral part of many UGA students' transition from India to the U.S. because it provides them with accommodations, community and guidance. UGA student Gayathri Anil, who arrived in Athens just one month ago to receive a masters in artificial intelligence, expressed her excitement for future ISA events like India Nite.
“I think that support for one another is the most important aspect of what ISA does. When you’re outside the country, it is important to have a community that is there for you.” Anil said.