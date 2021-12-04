As Americans celebrated Thanksgiving last week, many also took the holiday to acknowledge our country’s history of genocide and systematic oppression of Native Americans. Land acknowledgements are increasingly shared to ensure the realities of America's origins are not forgotten.
Many students learn about the first Thanksgiving dinner, celebrated in 1621, as the union of pilgrims and Native Americans for a celebratory meal. But in the decades surrounding this meeting, history tells a darker story.
Mayflower 400 is an organization in the United Kingdom that seeks to “re-inform” people of the history of the Mayflower and the arrival of Europeans in North America. According to their website, the Wampanoag people that the pilgrims encountered in Massachusetts had lived there for 12,000 years.
After the arrival of settlers, scores of Wampanoag tribe members died of disease in what was known as the Great Dying. Later on, smallpox and war ravaged the Indigenous population. Many Wampanoag were sold into slavery, the Mayflower 400 website states.
In 1970, Wampanoag leader Wamsutta Frank James wrote a speech to give in Plymouth, Massachusetts on the first annual National Day of Mourning, which takes place on the same day as Thanksgiving.
This speech was not given at the event, as it was not approved by the event planners. James refused to give a speech that had been revised by the public relations staff of the event, but later published what he would have said had he been able to give his original speech.
“We, the Wampanoag, welcomed you, the white man, with open arms, little knowing that it was the beginning of the end,” James said in the speech.
In 2009, Native American Heritage Day became a federal holiday to be celebrated annually on the Friday after Thanksgiving. This drew some criticism from Native Americans, as it falls on Black Friday, a day known for retail bargains and overconsumption, not for the recognition of Indigenous history.
There are other ways to recognize and respect the history of Indigenous people while celebrating the season of gratitude.
For many, respecting Indigenous people means giving a land acknowledgement, or recognition of the original inhabitants of an area of land. It can be presented at the beginning of an event or speech or simply acknowledged in private when celebrating holidays with family.
Land acknowledgement combats the erasure of Native American history by making others aware of which specific groups of people were affected by the country’s colonial past.
It identifies those that lost land, culture and community when foreigners occupied and stole from original inhabitants. It reminds non-Indigenous people that there is more to the history of the first Thanksgiving than is taught in most schools.
In 2020, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade featured a land acknowledgement for the first time, with members of the Wampanoag and Lenape tribes sharing details of who inhabited the island of Manhattan before European settlers.
To find out which tribes inhabited an area of land originally in order to give a land acknowledgement, users can download the app Native Land, or visit the nonprofit organization’s website and input an address.
Although the boundaries are not official, legal or perfectly drawn, the location’s original inhabiting nations of Native Americans are mapped in order to help users acknowledge whose land they occupy.
According to the Native Land map, Athens was originally home to three tribes. The Cherokee, or Tsalaguwetiyi, the Yuchi or S’atsoyaha and the Muscogee or Creek Native Americans all called this region home before the eventual forcible removal of Indigenous people from Georgia.
The history of the removal of Indigenous communities in Georgia is intertwined with the history of the University of Georgia itself. It was the state’s grant of Creek land that funded the school as the country’s first public university.
Wilson Lumpkin, namesake to Lumpkin Street and a past governor of Georgia, advised former President Andrew Jackson on the Indian Removal Act of 1830.
Despite their history, Indigenous people have not disappeared. Native Americans live in communities across the country and experience Thanksgiving through the lens of this history.
Land acknowledgements are a way to bring this often forgotten history to the forefront and to recognize the reality of America’s origins.